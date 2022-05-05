2024 DL Champ Thompson 'Smiling From Ear to Ear' After Receiving Alabama Offer

The Norcross, Ga., defender was offered by Crimson Tide on Wednesday after Travaris Robinson visited his high school.

Champ Thompson’s 6-foot-3, 250-pound frame sported a smile just as big earlier this week following some exciting news from Alabama. The Class of 2024 defensive lineman was offered by the Crimson Tide on Wednesday after Alabama defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson paid a visit to his high school in Norcross, Ga.

Due to NCAA rules, Robinson couldn’t speak to Thompson directly. However, the assistant notified Meadowcreek High School head coach Todd Wofford, who passed on the good news to his star defender.

“It means I'm worthy enough to have what it takes to play for one of the top/best programs in the country,” Thompson said. “[Robinson] just wanted to see me and he told my coach they extended the offer to me and I was smiling from ear to ear.”

Thompson has received a number of major Power 5 offers in recent months, including Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech. Following the recent offer from Alabama, he says the Crimson Tide is firmly in the mix.

“I love the way they play their defense,” Thompson said. “I mean they literally, a lot of games, just shut down everything.”

With Nick Saban now having seven consecutive drafts where a Crimson Tide defensive lineman was selected, the expectations for the position have nearly returned to that of the early Saban years in Tuscaloosa. Thompson was confident that his skill set would transition well to work within the Crimson Tide defensive scheme.

“The fact that I can run-stop and pass rush,” he said. “That I am big enough and athletic enough to do both.”

This was the first time Champ has heard from the Crimson Tide, but it will most certainly not be the last. Thompson told BamaCentral he has unofficially visited the capstone campus once before, and will likely be returning in the coming months. Thompson is the son of Former Atlanta Falcon Offensive Tackle Michael Thompson, who spent his collegiate years playing for Tennessee State.