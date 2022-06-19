2024 OL Eddy Pierre-Louis Earns Alabama Offer Following Dominant Camp Performance

The Tampa, Fla., native continued his stellar summer with a strong showing in Tuscaloosa, Ala., over the weekend.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When a player gets pulled aside during a camp, it’s usually a good sign for him. Eddy Pierre-Louis should know. The Class of 2024 offensive lineman has been dominating camps all summer and continued that trend Saturday during his trip to Tuscaloosa.

Following a strong performance at Alabama's camp this weekend, Crimson Tide coaches stopped Pierre-Louis and informed him the big man" wanted to talk with him. From there, he knew he had good news coming his way.

“I was dominating at camp”, Pierre-Louis said. “After the first session, they moved me into another room and said I needed to talk to the big man, and I know who that was.”

Pierre-Louis was then led into Nick Saban's office where he received the news he was looking for from the larger-than-life head coach.

Along with extending an Alabama offer, Saban spoke highly of the 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman, telling him that he would fit nicely with the Crimson Tide.

“He just talked to me about how he likes how aggressive I am and to keep my grades up”, Pierre-Louis said. “I was pretty excited. I know they can get me where I want to be.”

Pierre-Louis is rated as the No. 21 interior offensive lineman and No. 229 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The athletic lineman plays on both sides of the ball while also starring in basketball and track and field for Tampa Catholic High School in Florida.

Pierre-Louis is the younger brother of Florida offensive lineman Richard Gouraig. The Class of 2024 prospect has also been offered by the Gators along with a handful of other Power-5 schools, including Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

Following this weekend Alabama is firmly among the top of that mix as Pierre-Louis said he plans to visit again in the fall if his schedule permits.

"They stand pretty high for me right now,"