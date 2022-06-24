Skip to main content

2024 WR Perry Thompson Commits to Alabama

The Foley, Ala., native announced his pledge after receiving an offer from the Crimson Tide earlier this month.

Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class is officially underway. After earning an offer from the Crimson Tide earlier this month receiver Perry Thompson announced his commitment to Alabama on Friday.

Thompson, a native of Foley, Ala., has drawn physical comparisons to former Foley native and Crimson Tide great Julio Jones. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound prospect is coming off a sophomore season where he recorded 53 receptions for 661 yards and five touchdowns while finishing with 814 all-purpose yards. He also had a pair of interceptions on defense.

“Imma shock the world,” Thompson told BamaCentral after receiving his Alabama offer. “I love the campus, it’s a perfect fit.”

Thompson chose the Crimson Tide over offers from Alabama A&M, Austin Peay, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Troy and UAB. 

