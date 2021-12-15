Louisiana WR Aaron Anderson Signs National Letter of Intent with Crimson Tide

Aaron Anderson signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Alabama on Wednesday as a part of Early Signing Day.

Anderson is a wide receiver from Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, La. He plans to enroll at Alabama in the summer. Alabama beat out in-state school LSU as well as Arkansas, Colorado, and Florida State for Anderson's commitment.

Anderson was once committed to LSU, but decommitted following the departure of head coach Ed Orgeron.

Though he is a bit undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Anderson is a blur on the football field. He was a two-sport athlete in high school player football and running track and field, and his speed shows on tape.



In high school, Anderson ran a 10.77 second 100 meter dash, and broke the 11-second threshold at five different races.

Anderson committed to Alabama in October after visiting officially over the summer in June. He was recruited by defensive coordinator Pete Golding and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins.

SI All-American said this of Anderson:

"Built like a mature, compact college running back, Anderson has a classic slot frame and game. Playing against great New Orleans-area competition, he has cat quickness, true instincts with the football in his hands and elite vision. The local LSU commitment has enough speed to challenge a defense vertically, but operates more efficiently when asked to redirect. He is strong off the line with enough functional strength to combat the press. Unafraid of contact, he can finish long YAC plays with power and purpose. As Anderson polishes up his third-level game, his sure hands and well above average ball skills will help project towards a strong ceiling."