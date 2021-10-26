After Weekend Packed with Visitors, Who Could be Next to Commit to the Crimson Tide?

As Friday’s Recruiting Corner pointed out, this weekend’s Alabama Tennessee game was not only big on the field for the Crimson Tide, but also off the field with recruits galore in town for the game.

Several current commits in the class of 2022 like Jeremiah Alexander, Tyler Booker, Emmanuel Henderson, Amari Niblack, Elijah Pritchett, Jake Pope, Jaleel Skinner and Ty Simpson were in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, but who are some of the targets who could join that group?

Isaiah Hastings- Defensive Lineman, Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater, Fla.)

Hastings was one of the prospects who took his official visit with Alabama this weekend. He skyrocketed up recruiting boards over the summer after impressing at camps.

It was Hastings first official visit period after his official to Oregon was cancelled the previous weekend due to travel issues. He left Tuscaloosa super impressed according to his interview with Sports Illustrated.

"They're probably number one right now," Hastings told Sports Illustrated. "It's the only official I've taken right now and I'll probably take others to see how it is. They've showed a lot of love, they're the best team in the country and they want to be the best."

He had several meetings with Coach Saban throughout the weekend, and is also being recruited hard by Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach.

"If you go to Alabama, you're literally playing for a dynasty and the greatest coach of all time," Hastings said.

Hastings is one of the most highly sought after recruits left in the class of 2022 and has not announced a timetable on his decision.

Kiyaunta Goodwin- Offensive Tackle, Charlestown High School (Charlestown, Ind.)

Goodwin has been committed to Kentucky since April and that status hasn’t changed, but he sure wasn’t shy sharing about his trip to Alabama this weekend all over social media.

The massive 6'8" offensive tackle met with Nick Saban, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, and offensive line coach Doug Marrone. He also spent time with fellow 2022 offensive lineman and Alabama commit Tyler Booker

Perhaps most importantly, Goodwin got to spend some time with the woman behind it all, Ms. Terry.

Goodwin is still committed to the Wildcats, but Alabama surely left a good impression over the weekend.

Shemar James- Linebacker, Faith Academy (Mobile, Ala.)

James is an in-state prospect who was committed to Florida up until last Wednesday. He took an official visit to Tuscaloosa this June, but committed to the Gators shortly after.

Now, Alabama and Georgia are considered the front runners for the 6’2” linebacker. Current Alabama linebacker commit Shawn Murphy has been doing his part to try and convince James to join him in Tuscaloosa.

James was not in Tuscaloosa this weekend but could make a return trip as Alabama continues to pursue him.