2022 Alabama Commits Continue to Dominate the High School Scene

The current 14 Alabama football commits have been putting up impressive numbers as they are now halfway through their senior seasons.

The future for Alabama football keeps looking bright, as the current 14 commits of the 2022 class are having some historical seasons. With many other recruits' commitment dates upcoming, the outlook of the Crimson Tide is just going to get better.

Emmanuel Henderson has been a beast for the Geneva County offense this season. He did it all in their win against Abbeville, with 251 yards and five touchdowns on just 13 carries. The game also put him over 5,000 career yards, a landmark that proves his absolute dominance of the high school scene. Geneva County High will play their in-city rival this week, Geneva High.

Jeremiah Alexander led the way for the Thompson High defense, helping to hold Hewitt-Trussville High to just nine points last Friday in a dominant victory. Alexander has posted 37 tackles, with 15 of them for loss, at this point halfway through the regular season. Thompson continues to impress with their stacked roster, and they have gotten plenty of national attention. They will travel to Birmingham to take on fellow unbeaten Mountain Brook this Friday.

Amari Niblack and Lakewood High (Florida) are off to a 4-0 start, and they will continue their quest for a state championship Friday at home against Kathleen High. Niblack has been a valuable part of the Spartans’ offense, using his size to block effectively and be an unstoppable downfield target.

Speed threat Kobe Prentice and Calera High had the week off last week, but they will be back on the field at home on Friday against Pell City. Prentice has been a touchdown threat every time he has touched the ball this year, and it is likely that he will make big plays on Friday.

Ty Simpson has continued to lead his team of Westview High to success, off to a 4-1 start and coming off a 41-0 victory over Camden Central. He’s been the undoubted leader of the offense, and he has continuously made the spectacular look routine. Simpson will lead the Chragers against Jackson South Side (Tennessee) on the road this Friday.

Ohio native Elijah Brown has been a valuable tight end for the Wayne Warriors. Brown consistently blocks on the perimeter, many times putting his opponent in the dirt. Brown will lead Wayne High against conference foe Beavercreek on Friday.

Linebacker commit Robert Woodyard has been unstoppable for Williamson, making plays defensively and at running back and receiver. He flies to the ball defensively and has incredible ball skills for a linebacker. Williamson is currently 3-2, and 2-0 in their region. They will travel to Troy, Alabama to take on Charles Henderson High on Thursday.

Physical left tackle Tyler Booker of IMG Academy has helped his team to a 4-0 start, and they will take on Central (Massachusetts) on Saturday afternoon.

Safety Jake Pope and Buford High suffered their first loss of the season last Friday, and they will look to bounce back at Central Gwinnett this Friday. Pope has spent some time on the offense because of his pure speed, speed that will be crucial to his performance in the secondary for the Crimson Tide next season.

These players are chasing championships, and they have a lot to look forward to in the back half of their senior seasons. Per usual, there is a lot to be excited about for the future of Alabama football. It will be interesting to see how this class shapes up as new guys get added in the near future.