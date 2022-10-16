Skip to main content

Alabama Basketball Adds 4-Star Mouhamed Dioubate to 2023 Class

Dioubate marks the fourth commitment in the 2023 class for the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Nate Oats and company got themselves another one. 

Four-star Mouhamed Dioubate has committed to play college basketball for Oats at Alabama, he announced Sunday afternoon on a livestream with 247Sports.

Dioubate is a 6-foot-7 forward from Flushing, New York and plays high school basketball at Putnam Science Academy. He ranks as the No. 89 player in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings as well as the No. 3 player from the state of New York.

Alabama was one of four finalists for Dioubate's pledge, along with Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Dioubate visted Alabama most recently on Oct. 1.

As an offensive player he is effective scoring around the rim, but his shooting from beyond the arc will need work to be a serious threat at the college level. He will be utilized best in cutting actions towards the rim as well as pick-and-rolls where he can showcase his finishing skills and physicality. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dioubate's biggest strengths are his defensive skills and insticts. His 6-foot-7 frame combined with his athleticism allow him to wreak havoc on opposing offenses by filling passing lanes with ease and contesting shots to put pressure on shooters. The long frame he possesses is the build for defenders that Oats has thrived with in the past with players such as Herb Jones.

Dioubate is the first commitment for Alabama in the 2023 class that was primarily recruited by Bryan Hodgson. 

The New York native gives Alabama four players in the 2023 class, adding to four-star wing Davin Cosby, four-star forward Sam Walters, and three-star guard RJ Johnson. 

Alabama now has the No. 14 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports. 

The class has really picked up for Alabama, and the Crimson Tide may not be done. Alabama is right in the mix for top-40 prospect Kaden Cooper, who is expected to make his college decision sometime in the next month.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

101522_MFB_BattleJo_Tenn_RC6474
All Things Bama

How Far Did Alabama Drop in the Polls?

By Katie Windham
A Tennessee fan decked out in gear during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
All Things Bama

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: Tennessee 52, Alabama 49

By Christopher Walsh
Riley Mattingly Parker
All Things Bama

No. 2 Alabama Soccer Survives Defensive Challenge From No. 7 Arkansas

By Edwin Stanton
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 7

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: Move to the Rear
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Move to the Rear

By Anthony Sisco
Dont’a Hightower, game program vs. Ole Miss, Oct. 16, 2010
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 16, 2022

By Mason Smith
A fan cheer after climbing the downed goal past after Tennessee's game against Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
All Things Bama

"I Smoked it Slow, but it was Dang Good:" What Tennessee Said After 52-49 Win Over Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
Tennessee Volunteers fans carry the goal posts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 6 Tennessee 52, No. 3 Alabama 49

By Katie Windham