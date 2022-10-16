Alabama Basketball Adds 4-Star Mouhamed Dioubate to 2023 Class

Nate Oats and company got themselves another one.

Four-star Mouhamed Dioubate has committed to play college basketball for Oats at Alabama, he announced Sunday afternoon on a livestream with 247Sports.

Dioubate is a 6-foot-7 forward from Flushing, New York and plays high school basketball at Putnam Science Academy. He ranks as the No. 89 player in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings as well as the No. 3 player from the state of New York.

Alabama was one of four finalists for Dioubate's pledge, along with Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Dioubate visted Alabama most recently on Oct. 1.

As an offensive player he is effective scoring around the rim, but his shooting from beyond the arc will need work to be a serious threat at the college level. He will be utilized best in cutting actions towards the rim as well as pick-and-rolls where he can showcase his finishing skills and physicality.

Dioubate's biggest strengths are his defensive skills and insticts. His 6-foot-7 frame combined with his athleticism allow him to wreak havoc on opposing offenses by filling passing lanes with ease and contesting shots to put pressure on shooters. The long frame he possesses is the build for defenders that Oats has thrived with in the past with players such as Herb Jones.

Dioubate is the first commitment for Alabama in the 2023 class that was primarily recruited by Bryan Hodgson.

The New York native gives Alabama four players in the 2023 class, adding to four-star wing Davin Cosby, four-star forward Sam Walters, and three-star guard RJ Johnson.

Alabama now has the No. 14 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports.

The class has really picked up for Alabama, and the Crimson Tide may not be done. Alabama is right in the mix for top-40 prospect Kaden Cooper, who is expected to make his college decision sometime in the next month.