All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Alabama Signs Dominant, In-State 2021 DL Anquin Barnes

Barnes, a 6-foot-5, 300 pound defensive lineman, inks with the Crimson Tide and is expected to join the program next summer
Author:
Publish date:

Another in-state standout's paperwork has arrived to the University of Alabama football complex. 

2021 defensive tackle Anquin Barnes, out of Lee High School in Montgomery, is now an official a member of the Crimson Tide. 

"Alabama's message to me is that they have one of the best programs in the country," Barnes told Bama Central previously. "They do what is best for the players and they do not mind going out of their way for their players."

The 6-foot-5, 300 pound lineman hopped on board with Alabama back in April. Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Nebraska, and Georgia all came up short in the battle for Barnes' services.

Along with amassing 27 tackles as a defensive tackle, Barnes spent some time in 2020 playing offensive line and recorded 14 pancake blocks. Could we see him play that side of the ball when he arrives in Tuscaloosa?

He will make his way to the Capstone next summer.

As a player who recently shined at the Alabama vs Mississippi All-Star Game and practices, Sports Illustrated All-American gave its take on what the Crimson Tide is getting in Barnes.

Prospect: Anquin Barnes
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 299 pounds
Position: Defensive Tackle
School: Montgomery (Ala.) Robert E. Lee
Committed to: Alabama
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Big and tall. Average width across shoulders and chest. Long arms. Thick, developing lower body, with solid trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass and muscle as needed.

Athleticism: Quick and explosive. Light, active feet in short areas. Flexible. Good speed in open field; closes to ball in a hurry. Impressive overall mobility for size. Very powerful at point of attack.

Instincts: Physical. Extremely quick off the ball. Routinely beats offensive linemen at snap, winning immediately by getting into chest with arms. Keeps feet moving while engaged before easily diagnosing, shedding to ball.

Polish: Plays with consistently low base. Takes full advantage of arm length; powerful punch. Must get better at hand fighting. Shows swim and arm-over, but needs deeper bag of pass-rush moves.

Bottom Line: Barnes is a local prospect, but it’s safe to say the Crimson Tide would have come calling regardless. Possesses ideal size for defensive tackle, with frame to play at 320-plus pounds, plus rare combination of power and agility. Potential multi-year starter for Alabama, with NFL upside.

kendrick
Recruiting

2021 LB Kendrick Blackshire Signs With Alabama Football

IMG_5023
Recruiting

Alabama Signs Dominant, In-State 2021 DL Anquin Barnes

tjferg
Recruiting

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Ferguson Latest 2021 Offensive Lineman to Sign With Crimson Tide

kaine2
Recruiting

2021 Safety Kaine Williams is Next Louisiana Standout To Sign With Alabama

jc latham
Recruiting

Premier 2021 OL JC Latham Signs On Dotted Line With Crimson Tide

koht
Recruiting

2021 DE Keanu Koht Flips From LSU To Alabama

ouzts
Recruiting

2021 Signee TE Robbie Ouzts Fills Immediate Need for Crimson Tide

2001C6EA-3D22-4E97-B917-6C0AFF0BCC31
All Things Bama

2021 Signee Tommy Brockermeyer Has the Makings of the Next Great Alabama Offensive Tackle

46E454CB-315E-42A0-8A84-6DA7216F35B0
Recruiting

Elite Offensive Line Technician 2021 Prospect James Brockermeyer Inks With Alabama