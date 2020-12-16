Alabama Signs Dominant, In-State 2021 DL Anquin Barnes

Barnes, a 6-foot-5, 300 pound defensive lineman, inks with the Crimson Tide and is expected to join the program next summer

Another in-state standout's paperwork has arrived to the University of Alabama football complex.

2021 defensive tackle Anquin Barnes, out of Lee High School in Montgomery, is now an official a member of the Crimson Tide.

"Alabama's message to me is that they have one of the best programs in the country," Barnes told Bama Central previously. "They do what is best for the players and they do not mind going out of their way for their players."

The 6-foot-5, 300 pound lineman hopped on board with Alabama back in April. Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Nebraska, and Georgia all came up short in the battle for Barnes' services.

Along with amassing 27 tackles as a defensive tackle, Barnes spent some time in 2020 playing offensive line and recorded 14 pancake blocks. Could we see him play that side of the ball when he arrives in Tuscaloosa?

He will make his way to the Capstone next summer.

As a player who recently shined at the Alabama vs Mississippi All-Star Game and practices, Sports Illustrated All-American gave its take on what the Crimson Tide is getting in Barnes.

Prospect: Anquin Barnes

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 299 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Montgomery (Ala.) Robert E. Lee

Committed to: Alabama

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Big and tall. Average width across shoulders and chest. Long arms. Thick, developing lower body, with solid trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass and muscle as needed.

Athleticism: Quick and explosive. Light, active feet in short areas. Flexible. Good speed in open field; closes to ball in a hurry. Impressive overall mobility for size. Very powerful at point of attack.

Instincts: Physical. Extremely quick off the ball. Routinely beats offensive linemen at snap, winning immediately by getting into chest with arms. Keeps feet moving while engaged before easily diagnosing, shedding to ball.

Polish: Plays with consistently low base. Takes full advantage of arm length; powerful punch. Must get better at hand fighting. Shows swim and arm-over, but needs deeper bag of pass-rush moves.

Bottom Line: Barnes is a local prospect, but it’s safe to say the Crimson Tide would have come calling regardless. Possesses ideal size for defensive tackle, with frame to play at 320-plus pounds, plus rare combination of power and agility. Potential multi-year starter for Alabama, with NFL upside.