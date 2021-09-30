QB Arch Manning is Early in Decision Process as Alabama Visit Approaches

The quarterback legacy is off to a strong start as a junior for Isidore Newman, and the Louisiana product is taking his time in recruitment as he visits Alabama this weekend.

Arch Manning has as high of outside expectations as any quarterback recruit in recent memory, and the factors of his talent, last name and top-ranked standing in the class of 2023 make the New Orleans native as appealing a prospect as it gets.

Since the summer, Manning has visited Ole Miss, where there's no shortage of ties, Texas, Alabama, Clemson and Georgia, among others. And Georgia hosted him on an official visit in Athens for its week three matchup to South Carolina.

Isidore Newman coach Nelson Stewart is impressed with how the Greenies quarterback handles all the outside chatter, though. And there's also a sense that people shouldn't forget about where LSU fits into his recruitment, either.

"He's handled it as good as he possibly could," Stewart told LSU Country. "Very quietly, I think with Arch we tried to be real organized and helpful in just letting him get to know coaches and foster his own relationships."

Now, though, it's the turn of Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and staff to impress as Manning visits Tuscaloosa for a second time, and first officially, this weekend for the Alabama vs Ole Miss game Saturday afternoon. He is just one of many recruits expected to be in town for the top-15 matchup.

"That's the biggest thing. Arch is smart, he's mature. This is his decision," Stewart said. "We talk about it but, I think in the end, I try and give him the space that you know I think it's necessary to make a good decision."

As outside predictions grow with each visit, the Newman product is said to be considering the same group of schools regardless of report, the aforementioned Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Texas.

But as Greenies coach Stewart said, it's all about getting to know the names within each football program.

"He's really working to formulate relationships. He had a great visit to Georgia. He had a really good conversation with Coach (Nick) Saban the other night, and he's continuing to just listen and learn," he said. "I think he's handled incredibly well because he hasn't gotten caught up in it."

Meanwhile, Manning has a little less than two more seasons of high school football before he'll suit up in college at his respective school.

Still, national intrigue only grows around him as, at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, the physique already fits his standing as a consensus top-five prospect and top-ranked quarterback in next year's class, regardless of recruiting service.

"I think Arch has been fantastic," Stewart said. "Really just because he's done everything we've asked of him. He has ability to stay in the pocket. He's run the ball really well. His reads have been clean. You know his ball distribution has been good, it's really big for us. He's pushed the ball, downfield vertically, when we need him to. Take the intermediate stuff and really show command. It's a good start."

After Manning's visit this weekend to Alabama, other schools await, as he visits Texas October 16, Ole Miss October 23 and, at least potentially, Clemson October 30.