    • October 25, 2021
    In-State DE Kavion Henderson Talks Recruiting Process, Alabama vs Tennessee Weekend

    Among the youngest recruiting targets in Tuscaloosa, the sophomore defender discusses his early impressions of the Capstone and relationship to Alabama coaches.
    It's going to be a few years before Kavion Henderson makes a college decision, but the in-state sophomore from Leeds has already been in contact with Alabama coaches and seen interest from the usual recruiting powers of the sport.

    Among the youngest prospects in attendance for the Crimson Tide's matchup versus Tennessee, he and his family made the brief trip from the greater-Birmingham area to check out Tuscaloosa, the University and the football program.

    And they came away impressed.

    "It's been great. The school is a great school. My grandparents loved it and they are huge fans," Henderson said. "The atmosphere was great and very fun for me, and my girlfriend enjoyed it."

    But don't read too far into the last comment, and don't think as a high school sophomore that Henderson, one of the top defensive lineman in his class at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, isn't prioritizing important elements of a college football program and isn't convinced of what he's looking for in a potential landing spot in two-or-so years. 

    All of which starts with his relationship to Tide coaches and who could be his future position coach.

    "I love the coaches. The main coach in my recruiting process for Alabama has been coach [Freddie] Roach. He's a very cool guy, great coach," the Leeds High standout said. "I like the way he coaches his guys the same as my high school d-line coach."

    As part of the home-game weekend ritual, some prospects visit Nick Saban's house for a Sunday meal before leaving town, and though Henderson wasn't one of those players, likely due to Alabama prioritizing older players for these intimate settings, he still was able to interact with the head coach after the Saturday night win.

    "Oh, yes, it's an honor," he said. "I shook his hand but I didn't get to talk as much because there were others he had to talk to as well."

    As for national interest in Henderson's talent, he'll be visiting Michigan later this fall and others, such as Florida, South Carolina and Ole Miss, have been in touch with the Leeds product.

    And as for what someone who's graduating in over two years considers in a college football program, it's more specific than you'd assume.

    "I will say this, if the college has a read defense and a great defense, that is what I'm looking for," Henderson said, adding. "Or if they produced great edge rushers."

    Well ... he got a look at one of the best in the country in sophomore Will Anderson Jr.

