Four-Star LB Kendrick Blackshire Joining Alabama’s 2021 Recruiting Class

The University of Alabama and 2021 four-star linebacker Kendrick Blackshire have long been linked together throughout his recruitment, and on Tuesday night, he made it official, announcing a verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide per his Instagram and Twitter account.

He has held an offer from Alabama since the spring of 2018 so the Crimson Tide have been involved since almost day one.

Blackshire chose Alabama over his five other top schools, which included Texas A & M, LSU, Oklahoma, Baylor, and Illinois. He also had reported offers from Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Texas, USC, and many others.

The 6-foot-2, 250 pound inside backer missed all of his junior season at Duncanville High School last season, but is back to 100 percent status and ready to go for his senior campaign. In 2017-2018 combined, Blackshire wracked up 180 total tackles combined.

He does not look like your average high schooler, as he has the frame and makeup of a college ready player right now. The Lone Star State native has the speed and athleticism to meet opposing running backs at the line of scrimmage and knock them backwards for negative plays at a high level.

Sports Illustrated All-American Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia Jr., gives his take on what the talented SI All-American candidate brings to the table.

"Blackshire is a big, physical downhill linebacker prospect with a strong base built for contact. He is a decisive in the box performer with some natural skill retreating and playing laterally. As he heals up from the ACL injury it will be interesting to see his third-down development as a senior in 2020. His floor, however is among the best among run-stuffing ‘backers in the 2021 cycle."

Blackshire's area and primary recruiter has been Crimson Tide assistant Jeff Banks and he has been on campus multiple times throughout this process, most recently, last summer.

He becomes the third linebacker commit in the 2021 cycle for Alabama, joining four-stars Ian Jackson and Deontae Lawson. With Blackshire on board, the Crimson Tide's class stands at 12 pledges and ranks in the top 10 on every major recruiting site.