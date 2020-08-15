Breaking: SI All-American Candidate, 2021 DE Monkell Goodwine Makes College Decision

Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, 2021 defensive end Monkell Goodwine has made up his mind on where he will be attending college at for the next 3-4 years.

The 6-foot-4, 260 pound prospect was down to the University of Alabama, Kentucky, Clemson, Texas A & M, and Arizona.

On Saturday afternoon, he announced exclusively with SI All-American, that he would be taking his talents to Tuscaloosa and joining the Crimson Tide's recruiting class.

"I had to go with what I know," Goodwine told Bama Central. "And I know Alabama makes a lot of players that go to the league. Every player that goes there is successful at the end of the day. I think I am confident with playing with the best and going against the best.

"I feel really comfortable with Coach Sal [Sunseri], Coach [Freddie] Roach, and Coach [Nick] Saban. It is all around good vibes up there."

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodwine says the Alabama coaching staff has stayed consistent throughout their communication with him and he sees himself fitting, quite nicely, into the Crimson Tide's defensive scheme.

"When I first got on the phone with Coach Sal, we connected instantly," Goodwine said. "We both have the same mindset. He wants to work me and I want to work for him. I feel the same way about Coach Roach. He went to Alabama so he has been able to give me the ins and outs. They both did a good job and I am ready to play for them."

The Maryland native finished his junior season at National Christian Academy with 68 tackles, 16 quarterback hurries, seven sacks, and three forced fumbles. Unfortunately, Goodwine will not get a senior campaign as his school has pushed back fall sports to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the next few months, he will continue to prepare his body and mind for college football when he arrives at the Capstone as an early enrollee in January.

"My mindset is to just go in and play ball," Goodwine said. "I know, physically, I have to keep working on myself before I get to college. I am about to go from not playing football for a couple months to playing with grown men really soon. I am really excited about it."

Goodwine chose the date of Aug. 15 to announce his commitment because it is the five-year anniversary of the death of his older brother, Lester Goodwine Jr., who passed away in a UTV accident.

"My brother was basically my father figure," Goodwine said. "I have not really had my father in my life. He got me through a lot of situations, and when he passed away, that hurt me. I had to become a man and be successful for him. He would always tell me to pick my head up and keep fighting.

"A tragedy is being turned into a celebration."

As the program's 17th verbal commitment, Goodwine joins a class, loaded with talent at every position, that according to him, is not anywhere close to being done this cycle.

"I think we are, probably, going to be the best class," Goodwine said. "2021 is taking over. That is all I can say on that."

SI All-American's full evaluation of Goodwine's game is listed below:

Prospect: Monkell Goodwine

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 265 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy

Schools of Interest: LSU, Alabama, Texas A & M, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Wide and big shoulders with thick biceps and long arms. Has minor baby fat in lower midsection with athletic trunk and powerful thighs.

Athleticism: Measured with a 78.5-inch wingspan last spring, and also posted a 4.51 shuttle time. Strong and stout in trenches with toughness. Plays big at the point. Can overpower soft shoulders when rushing. Consistent to take advantage versus leaky anchors. Shows good torso rotation for big body and is capable of cornering flat to passers with space. Gets a good fit and wrap when finishing.

Instincts: Can punch and peak well versus base blocks inside. Good to longarm and work to keep outside arm free and maintain edge leverage versus reaches when outside. Alert and insertive versus playside pulls. Good eyes with quick mesh-point location. Pursues and hunts hard in chase phase.

Polish: Plays both LDE and RDE 5-technique spots, along with some 4i in odd fronts. Doesn’t possess a polished toolbox, but has flashed speed-to-power and a club in his initial pass-rush moves, as well as a longarm to counter and control after impact. Can be late off the ball at times. Also will play with a high hat at the point of attack.

Bottom Line: Although he likely won’t be a primary pass-rusher for a defense, Goodwine is a versatile player with tools. He plays strong at the point and hunts ball-carriers with range before finishing with a powerful wrap. He could be solid as a traditional LDE or 3-technique in a 4-man front, yet Goodwine appears best suited to be a 5-technique DE in a 3-man front with multi-gap responsibilities.