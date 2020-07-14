SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Monkell Goodwine Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Monkell Goodwine
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 265 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy
Schools of Interest: LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Oklahoma.
Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Wide and big shoulders with thick biceps and long arms. Has minor baby fat in lower midsection with athletic trunk and powerful thighs. 

Athleticism: Measured with a 78.5-inch wingspan last spring, and also posted a 4.51 shuttle time. Strong and stout in trenches with toughness. Plays big at the point. Can overpower soft shoulders when rushing. Consistent to take advantage versus leaky anchors. Shows good torso rotation for big body and is capable of cornering flat to passers with space. Gets a good fit and wrap when finishing. 

Instincts: Can punch and peak well versus base blocks inside. Good to longarm and work to keep outside arm free and maintain edge leverage versus reaches when outside. Alert and insertive versus playside pulls. Good eyes with quick mesh-point location. Pursues and hunts hard in chase phase. 

Polish: Plays both LDE and RDE 5-technique spots, along with some 4i in odd fronts. Doesn’t possess a polished toolbox, but has flashed speed-to-power and a club in his initial pass-rush moves, as well as a longarm to counter and control after impact. Can be late off the ball at times. Also will play with a high hat at the point of attack. 

Bottom Line: Although he likely won’t be a primary pass-rusher for a defense, Goodwine is a versatile player with tools. He plays strong at the point and hunts ball-carriers with range before finishing with a powerful wrap. He could be solid as a traditional LDE or 3-technique in a 4-man front, yet Goodwine appears best suited to be a 5-technique DE in a 3-man front with multi-gap responsibilities.

