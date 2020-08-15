Watch SI All-American Candidate Monkell Goodwine Announce his Commitment Today at 3:30 p.m. ET

The time has come for Monkell Goodwine.

One of the top uncommitted college football prospects in the class of 2021, regardless of position, will come off the board Saturday afternoon at approximately 3:30 pm ET in an exclusive announcement right here at SI and SI All-American.

The Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy rising senior recruit, projected as a defensive end with the capability of working inside as well, commanded more than two dozen scholarship offers before announcing a group of finalists including Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson, Kentucky and Texas A & M (in alphabetical order) on July 25.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound prospect helped the Eagles to a 7-3 record in 2019 with flashes of dominance along the way. Goodwine contributed 68 tackles, 16 quarterback hurries, seven sacks and three forced fumbles as a junior.

"Monkell is a kid that you would want in your locker room, he's a competitor," National Christian Academy coach Andre Kates told SIAA. "He's been like that since ninth grade. When I knew he was going to be really, really good was when I first saw him run. Monkell has a knack for the ball and he is fast and if I'm not mistaken he ran a 4.54 or 4.56 (40 yard-dash) at 250 pounds at a camp. He runs with the wide receivers and DBs, I don't let him run with the O-line and D-line. He's just that kid...

"He's outgoing, he comes from a good home, he's the perfect person you want in the locker room."

The show is set to begin with an in-depth interview of Goodwine before a video feature detailing his journey to this point, including a touching remembrance of his late older brother Lester "LJ" Goodwine, Jr.

In addition to spending time with and his family for the decision, SI All-American analysts Edwin Weathersby II and Ahmed Ghafir will join John Garcia, Jr. during the show as the commitment news breaks to provide instant reaction on the top prospect's collegiate destination on and off the field.

Weathersby, who has scouting experience in the NFL as well as collegiality, offers more on what one program will add to its future roster Saturday afternoon.

"Although he likely won’t be a primary pass-rusher for a defense, Goodwine is a versatile player with tools," he said. "He plays strong at the point and hunts ball-carriers with range before finishing with a powerful wrap. He could be solid as a traditional defensive end or 3-technique in a 4-man front, yet Goodwine appears best suited to be a 5-technique end in a 3-man front with multi-gap responsibilities at the next level."

