Early Signing Day Preview: Will Alabama Stay No. 1?

In the latest Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting rankings, the Alabama Crimson Tide sits on top. But will they be able to stay there after the conclusion of college football's Early Signing Day on Wednesday?

Teams like Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State and Ohio State will all be challenging Alabama for the top spot.

Overall, like every year under Nick Saban, Alabama is in a good position. The Crimson Tide currently has 21 verbal commitments in the 2022 class, but that doesn't mean that all 21 guys will still be committed to Alabama after the early signing period. It is likely that at least one of those 21 will sign with another school on Wednesday.

While the coaching carousel has been in full swing for weeks now, Alabama has yet to lose any coordinators to other jobs and obviously still has Saban at the helm. The stability among the coaching staff in Tuscaloosa and turmoil in other places will prove valuable in keeping some players committed to the Crimson Tide and convincing some undecided players to head to Alabama.

Ever since the SEC Championship, the Alabama coaching staff has been hitting the road to meet with recruits and commits all over the country to make the final push before the early signing period.

Here's a look at where Alabama stands position-by-position and where some things could shake out by the end of Early Signing Day.

Quarterback

We'll start with the easiest one. With all three scholarship quarterbacks (Bryce Young, Paul Tyson and Jalen Milroe) still having multiple years of eligibility, Alabama will only be bringing in one quarterback in the 2022 class, and Ty Simpson is the guy.

Out of Westview High School in Tennessee, Simpson has been committed to Alabama since February and is expected to sign with the Tide on Wednesday and enroll early in January.

The 6'2" quarterback is the No. 24 overall prospect in the SI99 rankings, and the second-highest rated quarterback in his class. He's a dual-threat QB who recently led his high school team to a state championship.

Current Commitment: Ty Simpson (Westview; Martin, Tenn.)

Offensive Line

Alabama currently has three offensive line commits in the 2022 class and could be looking to add at least one more to round out the group.

Georgia high school prospect Elijah Pritchett is the highest-rated offensive tackle in the 2022 class according to SIAA and chose the Crimson Tide over the Bulldogs and others back in September.

Tyler Booker and Dayne Shor have both spent time at IMG Academy where Booker played his senior season. They will become a part of the group of players to join the Crimson Tide from IMG.

Those three guys might be enough for Alabama at the position group loaded with talent and depth on the current roster, but there are also a few names to keep an eye on in the coming days and weeks.

Current Commitments: IOL Tyler Booker (IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.), OT Elijah Pritchett (Carver; Columbus, Ga.), OT Dayne Shor (Denmark; Alpharetta, Ga.)

Names to Watch: Devon Campbell (Bowie; Arlington, Texas), Earnest Greene (St. John Bosco; Bellflower, Calif.),

Running Back

Alabama will be losing fifth-year Brian Robinson Jr., and several other running backs will be returning from injury, so this was an important position for the Crimson Tide in this recruiting cycle.

In state prospect Emmanuel Henderson is the second best RB in 2022 according to SIAA and has been committed to Alabama since March. Back on Thanksgiving day, Alabama was able to flip Jamarion Miller from the Longhorns after he had taken an official visit to Tuscaloosa in October.

It is highly unlikely that Alabama tries to add another running back out of high school, but keep an eye on the transfer portal for potential additions.

Current Commitments: Emmanuel Henderson (Geneva County, Hartford, Ala.), Jamarion Miller (Tyler Legacy; Tyler, Texas)

Names to Watch: Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech)

Wide Receiver

Alabama has made it a habit of turning top high school wide receiver prospects into NFL Draft picks and with John Metchie III and Jameson Williams likely heading to the Draft this year, the Crimson Tide will have to restock at the position.

The Tide recently picked up a commitment from former Florida commit Isaiah Bond at the position and also has two verbal commitments from Aaron Anderson and in-state prospect Kobe Prentice.

Look for Alabama to add at least one more player to the three commits already at the position. Two guys out of the state of Louisiana that Alabama has been going after hard for a while are Shazz Preston and Kendrick Law, who is also listed by an athlete by some recruiting services. Either player would be a welcome addition for the Tide coaching staff.

Current Commitments: Aaron Anderson (Edna Karr; New Orleans, La.), Isaiah Bond (Buford: Buford, Ga.), Kobe Prentice (Calera; Calera, Ala.)

Names to Watch: Kendrick Law (Captain Shreve; Shreveport, Louisiana) Shazz Preston (St. James; Saint James, Louisiana)

Tight End

We've seen the ever-expanding role of tight ends in Alabama's offense with guys like Irv Smith Jr., OJ Howard and most recently Jahleel Billinglsey and Cameron Latu. The Crimson Tide is adding the best tight end in this year's class in Jaleel Skinner and long-time commit Elijah Brown.

This year's group also has Amari Niblack who is also listed as an athlete in some recruiting services and can play as a hybrid tight end/receiver player. With these three players, Alabama is likely done at the position.

Current Commitments: Elijah Brown (Wayne; Dayton, Ohio), Amari Niblack (Lakewood; Clearwater, Fla.), TE/ATH Jaleel Skinner (IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.)

Linebacker

Outside linebacker is another position that Alabama has dealt with several injuries this season, but the depth and talent on the roster has shown to be more than enough with younger guys like Dallas Turner getting playing time.

Several guys in this group at both inside and outside backer will have decisions to make about returning to Alabama or declaring for the NFL draft, and of course the Tide will return the nation's best outside linebacker in Will Anderson Jr.



Alabama is also expected to add an Anderson-like player in Thompson edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander. He is the highest-rated player in Alabama's 2022 class as a consensus five star prospect coming in at No. 5 in the SI99.

Robert Woodyard is a guy that will fill the traditional inside linebacker role. He recently won the Butkus Award for the nation's best high school linebacker. The final linebacker commit in Alabama's class is in-state prospect Robert Woodyard, but he is one player who could be signing elsewhere on Wednesday.

The Tide will likely be looking to add at least one more player at the position, and one guy they have been recruiting hard is in-state linebacker Shemar James since he decommitted from Florida in October. For James, it's looking like it will come down to Alabama or Georgia this week.

Current Commitments: Edge Jeremiah Alexander (Thompson; Alabaster, Ala.), LB Shawn Murphy (Unity Reed; Manassas, Va.), LB Robert Woodyard, (Williamson; Mobile, Ala.)

Names to Watch: LB Shemar James (Faith Academy; Mobile, Ala.), Edge Marvin Jones Jr. (American Heritage; Plantation, Fla.)

Defensive Back

Alabama has had three solid commitments in the defensive backfield for the last several months with the most recent coming from another Thompson product in Tre'Quon Fegans. However, the Alabama staff still has their eyes on more for this position group.

Earl Little Jr. is a top-50 player that Alabama has been recruiting hard for a while now. Coach Saban visited him earlier in the week, and he is expected to announce his decision on Wednesday.

Domani Jackson is a top-20 prospect from California that decommitted from USC in November. Ever since then, it's been a battle between the Trojans and Crimson Tide for Jackson's talents.

Current Commitments: CB Tre'Quon Fegans (Thompson; Alabaster, Ala.), DB/ATH Antonio Kite, (Anniston; Anniston, Ala.), S Jake Pope (Buford; Buford, Ga.)

Names to Watch: Earl Little Jr. (American Heritage; Plantation, Fla.), Domani Jackson (Mater Dei; Santa Ana, Calif.)

Defensive Line

Last, but certainly not least is the defensive lineman. Alabama currently has three talented players committed at this position and would love to add at least one more marquee prospect this week. And Anthony Lucas or Khurtiss Perry (or both) could do that job.

Perry is an in-state prospect out of Pike Road whose team recently won a state championship. It has been a recruiting battle between Alabama and Auburn, and he will announce on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Lucas spoke to BamaCentral after visiting Tuscaloosa twice in November. He wants to enroll early at whatever school he chooses and make an impact right away.

Current Commitments: Jaheim Oatis (Columbia; Columbia, Miss.), Isaiah Hastings, (Clearwater Academy International; Clearwater, Fla.) Walter Bob (Acadiana; Lafayette, La.)

Names to Watch: Anthony Lucas (Chaparral; Scottsdale, Ariz.) , Khurtiss Perry (Pike Road; Pike Road, Ala.)