Elite Offensive Line Technician 2021 Prospect James Brockermeyer Inks With Alabama

Sports Illustrated All-American's No. 1 interior offensive lineman and 6-foot-3, 275 pound center is now an official member of the Crimson Tide

There is a chance James Brockermeyer is the best interior offensive lineman of the 2021 class and he is now the latest member of the University of Alabama football program.

He and his twin brother, Tommy, have signed their national letter of intents and these Texas Longhorn legacies will now begin their Crimson Tide journeys.

"Alabama is the best program in the country," James told Bama Central previously. "They went 11-2 last year and everyone thinks the sky is the falling. Their standard is excellence and I wanted to be a part of that."

Sports Illustrated All-American rates James as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and he is a finalists for SIAA's First Team, which comprises the best 22 players in the country.

James chose Alabama over Texas, LSU, and Auburn back in June.

The Ft. Worth, Tex. native helps fills an immediate need to an offensive line that will lose three starters in 2021.

SIAA compares James to a familiar face to Crimson Tide fans:

Prospect: OL James Brockermeyer

Projected Position: Center

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 275 pounds

School: Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints' Episcopal School

Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Thin and lean frame similar to his brothers, only 6’3 instead of 6’6.5. Will need to pack on weight and will do so in short order.

Athleticism: Has good feet at the center position and bends really well. Stance shows fluid hips and strong ankle dexterity. He wins with technique and flashes signs of athleticism occasionally. He moves well enough to kick to guard if asked, but he’s home at center.

Instincts: His knowledge of the game is on display almost every snap. He knows exactly where to be and exactly how to get there. He also has a knack for knowing when guys are leaning which is paramount on the inside.

Polish: Flawless technique. He bull hops better than just about any young player in the class at the center position. This is typically a skill learned over time. His hand and hat placement are borderline flawless. He’s never leaning, always keeps his head out. The list goes on.

Bottom Line: Think Ryan Kelly. A flawless technician that doesn’t have to win with overbearing power or athleticism, though it’s there. Kelly was also a bit underweight in high school as well, then left Alabama as a first round draft pick after winning the Rimington Award in 2015.