SI All-American Candidate James Brockermeyer Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: James Brockermeyer

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 275 pounds

Position: Center

School: Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints' Episcopal School

Schools of Interest: Texas, Alabama, Auburn, LSU and others.

Projected Position: Center

Frame: Thin and lean frame similar to his brothers, only 6’3 instead of 6’6.5. Will need to pack on weight and will do so in short order.

Athleticism: Has good feet at the center position and bends really well. Stance shows fluid hips and strong ankle dexterity. He wins with technique and flashes signs of athleticism occasionally. He moves well enough to kick to guard if asked, but he’s home at center.

Instincts: His knowledge of the game is on display almost every snap. He knows exactly where to be and exactly how to get there. He also has a knack for knowing when guys are leaning which is paramount on the inside.

Polish: Flawless technique. He bull hops better than just about any young player in the class at the center position. This is typically a skill learned over time. His hand and hat placement are borderline flawless. He’s never leaning, always keeps his head out. The list goes on.

Bottom Line: Think Ryan Kelly. A flawless technician that doesn’t have to win with overbearing power or athleticism, though it’s there. Kelly was also a bit underweight in high school as well, then left Alabama as a first round draft pick after winning the Rimington Award in 2015.