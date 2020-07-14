SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate James Brockermeyer Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: James Brockermeyer
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 275 pounds
Position: Center
School: Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints' Episcopal School
Schools of Interest: Texas, Alabama, Auburn, LSU and others.
Projected Position: Center

Frame: Thin and lean frame similar to his brothers, only 6’3 instead of 6’6.5. Will need to pack on weight and will do so in short order. 

Athleticism: Has good feet at the center position and bends really well. Stance shows fluid hips and strong ankle dexterity. He wins with technique and flashes signs of athleticism occasionally. He moves well enough to kick to guard if asked, but he’s home at center. 

Instincts: His knowledge of the game is on display almost every snap. He knows exactly where to be and exactly how to get there. He also has a knack for knowing when guys are leaning which is paramount on the inside. 

Polish: Flawless technique. He bull hops better than just about any young player in the class at the center position. This is typically a skill learned over time. His hand and hat placement are borderline flawless. He’s never leaning, always keeps his head out. The list goes on. 

Bottom Line: Think Ryan Kelly. A flawless technician that doesn’t have to win with overbearing power or athleticism, though it’s there. Kelly was also a bit underweight in high school as well, then left Alabama as a first round draft pick after winning the Rimington Award in 2015.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American