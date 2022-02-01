Five Things to Watch for on Alabama's National Signing Day

What was once figured to be a sleepy National Signing Day in Tuscaloosa, Ala., might now offer a bit more intrigue for the Crimson Tide. Alabama appeared to have all of its high-school signings out of the way in December when it added 23 freshmen during the early signing period. However, the Crimson Tide is now in the mix for two more possible additions on Wednesday.

Alabama is a finalist for a pair of three-star recruits in tight end Danny Lewis Jr. (New Iberia, La.) and Florida offensive line commit Jalen Farmer (Covington, Ga). While neither member of the duo is a blockbuster name, both are considered to be diamonds in the rough and could end up being seen as signing-day steals in a few years' time. Farmer will announce his decision at 8 a.m. CT, while Lewis is expected to sign at 1 p.m.

Outside of those possible additions, it will be interesting to see if Alabama comes away with the No. 1 recruiting class. The Crimson Tide currently has the most players in the SI99 with 12, edging out Texas A&M (11) and Georgia (10). Alabama will also enter Wednesday with the top-rated recruiting class according to Rivals, while 247Sports and On3 both have the Tide at No. 2 behind Texas A&M.

As with any National Signing Day, the media will also meet with Nick Saban, who will answer questions about the class as well as other new additions to next season’s team.

Here are five things to watch for as Alabama puts a final bow on its 2022 class.