Four-Star OL Wilkin Formby Commits to Alabama

The Tuscaloosa, Ala., native announced he will be rolling with the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama landed a big piece to next year’s recruiting class without having to leave its own backyard. Four-star offensive lineman Wilkin Formby announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Monday night, choosing his hometown team over a top-four that also included Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Formby, a Tuscaloosa native, announced his decision in front of friends and family at Northridge High School. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound lineman is rated as the No. 83 overall player and No. 10 offensive tackle in next year’s class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He joins quarterback Eli Holstein, edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre and defensive backs Jahlil Hurley and Elliot Washington as the fifth member of Alabama’s 2023 class.

Despite taking in Alabama several times on his own, Formby elected to use one of his official visits to the Crimson Tide earlier this month. The four-star talent was at one point considered an Ole Miss lean. However, thanks to a strong recruiting effort from first-year offensive line coach Eric Wolford, Alabama was able to prevent one of its top targets from slipping across state lines.

“I’ve known Coach Wolf for longer than a year now, and I have a really good relationship with him,” Formby told BamaCentral following his official visit to Alabama. “He’s a really cool coach. He’s a great coach, very intense which is what you want. He has a great personality on and off the field.”

Alabama landed a pair of SI99 offensive linemen in Elijah Pritchett and Tyler Booker in this year’s class. That came after it reeling in a trio of SI99 prospects in Tommy Brockermeyer, J.C. Latham and Jaeden Roberts at the position in 2021. Still, building in the trenches continues to be a point of emphasis for the Crimson Tide during this cycle as projected starters Emil Ekiyor Jr., Tyler Steen and Javion Cohen will all have draft decisions to make next year.

