In-State 2022 WR Kobe Prentice Pledges to Alabama: "It's a No-Brainer"

The Crimson Tide's hot month of July continues with the addition of a standout pass-catcher from Calera
Alabama football continued its scorching-hot recruiting run in the month of July on Tuesday afternoon with a special in-state talent. 

Calera High School product and wide receiver Kobe Prentice announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide over Mississippi State, Coastal Carolina and others via social media. 

"I've always been an Alabama fan," Prentice told BamaCentral of his decision. "Since I was a youngin', I have always been an Alabama fan so when they offered it was a no-brainer. I'm pretty locked in and just focused on my senior season now and grinding until I get to Tuscaloosa."

Prentice wowed the Alabama coaching staff when he camped on campus last month and clocked a 4.38 40-yard dash. He earned an official scholarship at the beginning of July just days after he originally committed to the Maryland Terrapins.

"Alabama produces great wide receivers and they have been WR-U for a long time now so I know when I go there, they will make me better," Prentice said. "Their player development is really good so they are going to make me the best player I can be."

Alabama assistant Freddie Roach is Prentice's area recruiter and he has built a budding relationship with the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Calera standout.

"It's a great and strong relationship," Prentice said. "We talk pretty much everyday, play games and we crack jokes sometimes. He's great. When I let him know I was coming, he was real happy and excited. I've also talked to Coach [Holmon] Wiggins a few times and he's real cool dude, too."

Prentice is the first receiver to join the Crimson Tide's 2022 recruiting class and fifth prospect from the state of the Alabama. With his shifty speed and route-running skills, he could be used like a recent first-round NFL draft pick that Alabama fans are very familiar with. 

"They see me in the slot but they said that they would move me around and use me as a gadget player," Prentice said. "Run some routes out of the backfield as a Jaylen-Waddle type."

Overall, Alabama's 2022 group now has 13 members and is due for a move up Sports Illustrated All-American's recruiting rankings, when an updated one is released on Aug. 1. After adding defensive back Antonio Kite, offensive lineman Tyler Booker, defensive end Jeremiah Alexander, linebacker Shawn Murphy, and now Prentice during July, the Crimson Tide will surely be inside the top five. 

"I know it's going to be real tough being coached by Nick Saban," Prentice said. "But it's going to be worth it."

