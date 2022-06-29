JUCO LB Justin Jefferson Commits to Alabama

The Memphis native is the Crimson Tide's fifth commitment in the past two weeks and the eighth member of its 2023 class.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s busy recruiting run continued Tuesday as the Crimson Tide received a commitment from JUCO linebacker Justin Jefferson. The Memphis native is Alabama’s fifth commitment in the past two weeks and is the eighth member of the Crimson Tide’s 2023 class.

Jefferson made his decision known in a post on social media:

Jefferson is coming off several official visits around the SEC, including Florida and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defender has been reportedly clocked with a sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash and is coming off a freshman season in which he recorded 53 tackles and 13 stops for a loss over nine games. Jefferson envisioned success in college and at the next level with the Crimson Tide when talking to BamaCentral last month.

“It means the world,” Jefferson said of his Alabama offer. “Everybody is an Alabama fan, and it's an undeniable fact why — they win and they get you to the next level."

Alabama’s 2022 recruiting class only included one inside linebacker commit, Shawn Murphy, who ranked No. 99 in this year’s SI99. With Henry To’oTo’o and Jaylen Moody likely entering their final seasons with the Crimson Tide, Alabama could be looking to fill both inside linebacker positions as soon as next year.

The state of Alabama is home to four-star linebacker Karmelo Overton, but lacks depth at the linebacker position. With the addition of Jefferson, and a slue of other highly rated defensive prospects deciding soon, including five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods on July 8th, the Crimson Tide is in good shape to reload on the defensive side of the ball.

Alabama’s busy recruiting stretch began last week when it received a commitment from 2023 four-star offensive tackle Wilkin Formby. Later in the week, wide receiver Perry Thompson became the first member of its 2024 class. Over the weekend, the Crimson Tide received two more 2023 commitments in five-star cornerback Tony Mitchell and three-star athlete Brayson Hubbard.