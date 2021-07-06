July Another Busy Month for Alabama Football as 2022 Recruiting Cycle Picks Up Steam

Alabama football added its first defensive back of the 2022 recruiting class on the Fourth of July in Anniston, Ala. product Antonio Kite and more prospects could be on the way rather quickly.

The month of June was a whirlwind for the Crimson Tide, which welcomed hundreds of prospects back on campus for the first time in over 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and saw two commitments in the form of wide receiver/tight end Amari Niblack and running back Le'veon Moss.

Another dead period is now in effect until nearly the end of July and many top Crimson Tide targets are set to make their highly-anticipated decisions in the coming days and weeks.

Let's take a look at who could be joining the 16th-ranked (per Sports Illustrated All-American) recruiting class in the country, which already includes the likes of quarterback Ty Simpson, running back Emmanuel Henderson and linebacker Robert Woodyard, over the next month or so:

DE Jeremiah Alexander (Thompson - Alabaster, Ala.)

The one-time Crimson Tide commit is set to announce a decision on his mother's birthday, July 8, and the 6-foot-2, 235-pound defender is down to Alabama and Clemson. When Alexander originally pledged to coach Nick Saban and company back in March of 2020, the Tigers weren't even a part of the equation but Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff have made lots of ground in the time since then.

However, the relationships forged at Alabama and how the Crimson Tide has prioritized the Thompson standout since early on in his recruitment could possibly win out when he announces a decision on Thursday.

DB Jake Pope (Buford - Buford, Ga.)

Pope, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety from the Peach State, took his fifth and final official visit to Tuscaloosa during the final week of June. Pope is expected to make a silent commitment in the coming days and will then announce it publicly at a time later to be determined. The race for his services appears to be coming down between Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia.

OL Dayne Shor (King's Ridge Christian - Alpharetta, Ga.)

Alabama has yet to add an offensive lineman to its 2022 group yet, but could be on the brink here soon. Like Pope, Shor was one of the many elite prospects in town for an official visit to close the month of June. Shor is announcing a decision on July 31 between the Crimson Tide, Oklahoma, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Oregon and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound lineman also took in Alabama's spring game in person back in April.

OL Tyler Booker (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.)

For the last week or so, Booker has been in "evaluation mode" between five schools — Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon. A decision was expected soon after his fifth and final official visit to Tuscaloosa two weeks ago for the IMG Academy standout but was later stalled. Booker is arguably the top tackle in the nation and a clear-cut priority for the Crimson Tide.

"You go there [Alabama] to be great," Booker recently told Sports Illustrated All-American. "I feel like that with everybody in every facet of the program, you're driven to be great. On the field, off the field, in the weight room, in the training room if you get hurt. The school is set up to be great, everybody has bought into that mindset and culture."

DL Dani Dennis-Sutton (McDonogh School - Owings Mills, Md.)

Dennis-Sutton wrapped up official visits to his top three schools, Alabama, Georgia and Penn State, near the middle of June with a decision date now set for July 22, the same as 2022 running back Branson Robinson. The Bulldogs are likely the leader for both prospects as of now but that could change with Dennis-Sutton.

DL Justice Finkley (Hewitt Trussvile - Trussville, Ala.)

No date is currently set for Finkley to announce but the 6-foot-2, 255 pound defender released a top three of the Fourth of July that included Alabama, Texas and Colorado. The Crimson Tide has had success recruiting the Trussville, Alabama area in recent memory landing the likes of offensive lineman Pierce Quick, quarterback Paul Tyson and defensive back Malachi Moore. Having already taken official visits to Boulder and Austin, Finkley could have his mind made up sooner rather than later.