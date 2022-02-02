Meet the Alabama Crimson Tide Football Recruiting Class of 2022

When we last saw the Alabama signing Class of 2022 in football, the Crimson Tide was vying for another recruiting championship under Nick Saban.

In the Postseason SI99, revealed by SI All-American last week and ranking the top high school football seniors from across the nation, the Crimson Tide had the most players listed with 12:

8. Edge Jeremiah Alexander, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson

17. OT Elijah Pritchett, Columbus (Ga.) Carver

21. QB Ty Simpson, Martin (Tenn.) Westview

24. IOL Tyler Booker, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

26. Edge Jihaad Campbell, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

33. Edge Khurtiss Perry, Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing

38. RB Emmanuel Henderson, Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County

42. Nickel Kendrick Law, Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve

46. CB Earl Little, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage

72. WR Shazz Preston, St. James (La.) High School

74. LB Shawn Murphy, Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed

94. Slot Aaron Anderson, New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr

Regardless of where Alabama ends up in the various team rankings by recruiting services, that's already a really impressive group, and only half of the Crimson Tide's signees.

“We were able to satisfy a lot of needs in this class," Nick Saban said back on December 15, the first day of the early signing period. "Speed on offense. We’re always excited to get a quality quarterback, and Ty Simpson is certainly someone that we recruited a long time, know a lot about, is made of the right stuff and certainly has a lot of talent and ability.

"We’ve got a lot of speed at the skill positions on offense – running back and wide receiver. We’ve got a couple really good offensive line prospects, some good tight end prospects. A lot of solid players on defense. A couple guys up front, a couple linebackers, a couple rushers, some people in the secondary. Overall, I think we’re never totally satisfied with who we’re able to attract, but we’re very, very pleased with the guys that we were able to attract in this class to this point.”

But Alabama did add to the class, in addition to landing the best running back (Jahmyr Gibbs), wide receiver (Jermaine Burton), and cornerback (Eli Ricks) in the transfer portal this offseason.

The Recruiting Class of 2022 Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School Jeremiah Alexander LB 6-2 250 Alabaster, Ala./Thompson Aaron Anderson WR 5-9 185 New Orleans, La./Edna Karr Isaiah Bond WR 5-11 175 Buford, Ga./Buford Tyler Booker OL 6-5 325 Bradenton, Fla./IMG Academy Elijah Brown TE 6-5 230 Dayton, Ohio/Wayne Jihaad Campbell LB 6-3 215 Erial, N.J./IMG Academy Trequon Fegans DB 6-2 185 Alabaster, Ala./Thompson Isaiah Hastings DL 6-4 290 Toronto, Canada/Clearwater Academy International (Fla.) Emmanuel Henderson RB 6-1 185 Hartford, Ala./Geneva County Antonio Kite DB 6-1 180 Anniston, Ala./Anniston Earl Little Jr. DB 6-1 180 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./American Heritage Jamarion Miller RB 5-10 195 Tyler, Texas/Tyler Legacy Shawn Murphy LB 6-2 215 Manassas, Va./Unity Reed Amari NiBlack ATH 6-4 225 Clearwater, Fla./Lakewood Jaheim Oatis DL 6-5 360 Columbia, Miss./Columbia Khurtiss Perry DL 6-2 260 Pike Road, Ala./Pike Road Jake Pope DB 6-1 190 Buford, Ga./Buford Kobe Prentice WR 5-10 171 Calera, Ala./Calera Shazz Preston WR 6-0 190 Saint James, La./Saint James Elijah Pritchett OL 6-6 300 Columbus, Ga./Carver Dayne Shor OL 6-5 315 Alpharetta, Ga./Denmark Ty Simpson QB 6-2 195 Martin, Tenn./Westview Jeremiah Alexander Photo | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK LB, 6-2, 250, Alabaster, Ala./Thompson The top-rated player from Alabama and one of the top edge rushers in his class … a five-star recruit by Rivals.com, ESPN.com, PrepStar and on the 247Composite … the fourth-ranked player on the Rivals250 and the No. 1-ranked weakside defensive end by Rivals … No. 11 on the ESPN300, the second-ranked defensive end and No. 7 player in the Southeast Region according to ESPN … the top-ranked edge rusher and eighth-ranked prospect nationally on the 247Composite … earned a four-star grade by 247Sports, who listed him as the No. 5 edge rusher and 33rd-rated recruit in the country … the top-rated player at his position and in the state while also being tabbed as the No. 17 prospect on the Top 150 Dream Team by PrepStar … earned MaxPreps Alabama Football Player of the Year honors in 2021 … totaled 93 tackles, including 29 for loss, to go with 10 sacks and 27 quarterback hurries as a senior at Thompson High School … helped the Warriors to the state title in 2021 … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game following his senior campaign … coached by Mark Freeman at THS … signed with the Crimson Tide over Clemson and Georgia among a multitude of offers. Status: Already Enrolled Aaron Anderson Aaron Anderson's Twitter account, @deuce2crazy WR, 5-9, 185, New Orleans, La./Edna Karr Speedy wideout who also excelled on the gridiron and the track in high school … a four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites … No. 55 on the Rivals250 and the No. 88 prospect on the ESPN300 … the eighth-ranked wide receiver and No. 13 player from Louisiana by Rivals.com … tabbed the No. 10 wideout and No. 6 player from Louisiana on the rankings from both ESPN.com and PrepStar … 247Composite listed him as the No. 96 player and No. 14 wide receiver nationally … also tabbed as the Composite’s eighth-ranked player in the state … No. 162 overall and the No. 27 wide receiver in the country by 247Sports … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by Brice Brown at Edna Karr High School where he helped the Cougars to multiple state titles … also set numerous track records while at EKHS … signed with the Crimson Tide after decommitting from in-state LSU. Status: Already Enrolled Isaiah Bond Photo | Isaiah Bond's Instagram account, isaiahbond_ WR, 5-11, 175, Buford, Ga./Buford An explosive playmaker out of Georgia … a unanimous four-star prospect … ranked No. 86 on the 247Composite, the site’s No. 2 athlete and No. 8 player in the state of Georgia … No. 89 on the Top247 list and rated as 247Sports’ No. 3 athlete and No. 8 player in the state … the No. 88 prospect on the Rivals250, the No. 17 wide receiver and No. 7 player in Georgia … No. 108 on the ESPN300, the No. 9 receiver, the No. 42 recruit in the Southeast Region and No. 9 player in the state … selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … won the Georgia 6A 100-meter (10.51) and 200-meter (21.19) state titles as a junior with personal bests of 10.48 (100 meters) and 21.05 (200 meters) … played for head coach Bryant Appling at Buford High School … chose Alabama over Florida and Georgia. Status: Signed Letter of Intent in December Tyler Booker Sports Illustrated OL, 6-5, 325, Bradenton, Fla./IMG Academy Versatile lineman who is one of the top offensive line recruits in his class … a five-star offensive tackle and the No. 7 player on the ESPN300 by ESPN.com … also tabbed the No. 5 player in the Southeast Region and third-ranked signee from Florida … the fourth-ranked offensive guard and No. 126 player on the Rivals250 according to Rivals.com … the No. 6 offensive tackle by both 247Sports and on the 247Composite … tabbed as the 10th-ranked offensive tackle and fifth-ranked player from Florida by PrepStar … No. 46 nationally and the No. 7 player from Florida by 247Sports … the Composite’s No. 51 player in the country and ninth-ranked recruit from his home state … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by former NFL linebacker Thomas “Pepper” Johnson at IMG Academy … chose Alabama over Florida, Georgia and Ohio State. Status: Already Enrolled Elijah Brown Elijah Brown Twitter TE, 6-5, 230, Dayton, Ohio/Wayne A playmaker at tight end who hails from Ohio … a consensus four-star prospect who is equally adept at making plays in the passing game while being a proven run blocker … listed at No. 230 on the Top247 while ranking as the No. 14 tight end and No. 11 player in Ohio … 245th in the Rivals250, the No. 9 tight end in the nation and 10th-ranked player in Ohio … rated No. 300 on the 247Composite, the No. 14 tight end and No. 11 player in the state … ESPN.com’s No. 8 tight end in the country, the No. 40 prospect in the Midwest Region and the No. 10 player in the state … four-star according to PrepStar … as a junior, caught 30 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown while helping block for a ground attack at Wayne High School that churned out 1,754 yards on just 277 attempts .. played for head coach Roosevelt Mukes at WHS … chose Alabama over Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Status: Already Enrolled Jihaad Campbell Jihaad Campbell Twitter LB, 6-3, 215, Erial, N.J./IMG Academy An elite outside linebacker/edge player … a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 23 player nationally in the Top247 while 247Sports ranked him as the third-best edge player in the country and the No. 4 player in Florida … the 247Composite’s 78th player nationally, the No. 9 edge and No. 11 recruit in the state … ESPN.com’s No. 11 outside linebacker and the No. 120 player in the ESPN300 -… listed as the No. 50 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 13 player in Florida by ESPN … Rivals.com rated him 122nd in the Rivals250 and the No. 9 outside linebacker … played his first three seasons of prep football at Timber Creek High School in Erial, N.J., for head coach Brian Wright … spent his senior season at IMG Academy for head coach Thomas “Pepper” Johnson … in 2020 at Timber Creek, Campbell played in seven games at receiver and defensive end … caught 15 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns while recording 45 tackles and seven sacks … chose Alabama over Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M. Status: Already Enrolled Trequon Fegans DB, 6-2, 185, Alabaster, Ala./Thompson Continues the pipeline from Thompson High School to Alabama … a unanimous four-star prospect … ranked No. 104 on the 247Composite, the No. 15 cornerback and No. 5 player in the state of Alabama … earned the No. 90 spot nationally from PrepStar who also rated him as the No. 10 corner in the country and the fifth-ranked player in the state … No. 93 on the Top247 list while also being tabbed the No. 14 corner and No. 6 player in the state by 247Sports … ESPN.com’s No. 64 player on the ESPN300 … also the No. 9 cornerback, No. 32 player in the Southeast Region and No. 4 player in Alabama by ESPN … listed at 179 on the Rivals250 … also ranked as the No. 16 corner and No. 7 player in the state by Rivals.com … … selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by Mark Freeman at Thompson High School where he helped lead the Warriors to three straight Alabama 7A State Championships … chose Alabama over Miami. Status: Already Enrolled Isaiah Hastings @isaiah1hastings on Twitter DL, 6-4, 290, Toronto, Canada/Clearwater Academy International (Fla.) A Canadian product that joins the Crimson Tide after playing last season for head coach Jesse Chinchar at Clearwater Academy International in Florida … a four-star prospect who ranks 183rd nationally in the Top247 while ranking as the No. 22 defensive lineman and No. 21 player in Florida by 247Sports … ranked No. 310 on the 247Composite, the No. 39 defensive lineman and the No. 37 player in Florida … Rivals.com listed him as the No. 43 defensive tackle and the No. 79 player in Florida … a four-star by ESPN who also tabbed him the No. 35 defensive tackle, No. 188 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 62 recruit in the state … chose Alabama over Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon. Status: Signed Letter of Intent in December Emmanuel Henderson Emmanuel Henderson's Twitter account, @emmanuelhende17 RB, 6-1, 185, Hartford, Ala./Geneva County One of the top athletes and running backs in the nation … a 247Composite five-star player who is ranked 30th nationally, the No. 1 running back overall and the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama … ranked 18th on the ESPN300 and is the outlet’s top-ranked running back … also rated as the No. 12 player in the Southeast Region and No. 2 player in the state by ESPN.com … No. 45 on the Top247 list, the No. 2 running back and No. 2 player in the state according to 247Sports … Rivals.com’s No. 53 recruit on the Rivals250, the No. 4 athlete and third-ranked player in Alabama … a five-star by PrepStar who is the outlet’s No. 34 signee nationally and the No. 2 running back … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by Jim Bob Striplin at Geneva County High School where he rushed for 1,447 yards as a junior with 20 touchdowns … accounted for 1,996 yards and 32 scores as a sophomore … 2A all-state selection as a junior in 2020 … a three-sport star who also averaged double figures on the basketball court and has been timed at 11.4 in the 100-meter dash … chose Alabama over Auburn, Clemson and Georgia. Status: Signed Letter of Intent in December Antonio Kite DB, 6-1, 180, Anniston, Ala./Anniston One of the top football players in Alabama who has excelled on both sides of the football … expected to focus on defensive back at Alabama … a unanimous four-star prospect … ranked 81st on the ESPN300 … ESPN.com’s No. 5 athlete, No. 36 player in the Southeast Region and No. 5 signee from the state of Alabama … No. 173 on the Rivals250, the No. 18 athlete nationally and the No. 10 player from the state … No. 154 on the 247Composite, the No. 5 athlete and No. 9 player in Alabama … ranks No. 221 on the Top247 list by 247Sports while also being tabbed the No. 9 athlete overall and No. 11 player in the state … No. 172 recruit nationally by PrepStar and the No. 7 athlete in the nation … an outstanding basketball player as well, Kite was named the 2020 ASWA 4A Player of the Year after averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game … coached by Rico White at Anniston High School … chose Alabama over South Carolina, Tennessee and UCF. Status: Signed Letter of Intent in December Earl Little Jr. Earl Little Jr's Instagram account, earllittlejr DB, 6-1, 180, Fort Lauderdale, Fla./American Heritage One of the top defensive back prospects coming out of the talent-rich state of Florida … a unanimous four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites … the No. 73 recruit and No. 12 corner in the country by 247Sports … also tabbed as the No. 11 player from Florida by 247Sports and Rivals.com … the 75th-rated player on the Rivals100 and No. 9 cornerback nationally by Rivals … listed as the No. 101 player in the country and the No. 12 cornerback on the 247Composite … ESPN.com’s 25th-ranked corner and the No. 207 player on the ESPN300 … selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … coached by Patrick Surtain Sr. at American Heritage High School … son of former NFL player Earl Little … chose Alabama over in-state Florida State and Miami along with LSU among his 30-plus offers. Status: Signed Letter of Intent in December Jamarion Miller RB, 5-10, 195, Tyler, Texas/Tyler Legacy Highly regarded running back recruit from the talent-rich state of Texas … a four-star prospect by all major outlets … the No. 86 player overall and No. 6 running back recruit nationally by 247Sports … also listed as the No. 16 player from Texas by 247 … listed as the No. 18 prospect from Texas along with the No. 7 running back and 97th-rated recruit overall on the 247Composite … No. 114 on the Rivals250 and the seventh-ranked running back by the site … also tabbed the No. 16 player from Texas by Rivals … ESPN.com listed him as the No. 122 recruit on the ESPN300 and the No. 9 running back overall … the 33rd-rated player from the Midlands Region and No. 25 player in Texas by ESPN … coached by Joe Willis at Tyler Legacy … totaled 1,355 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns to go with 380 receiving yards and six scores for the Red Raiders during his senior season … owns the TLHS school record for career rushing yards with nearly 5,000 across four seasons … chose Alabama over in-state Texas. Status: Already Enrolled Shawn Murphy LB, 6-2, 215, Manassas, Va./Unity Reed A four-star linebacker by all major outlets … the top-ranked inside linebacker by both Rivals.com and ESPN.com … Rivals’ No. 34 prospect on the Rivals250 and the No. 2 player from Virginia … the No. 35 recruit on the ESPN300, the second-ranked player from his home state and the No. 3 overall recruit in the East Region by the site … the No. 23 player on PrepStar’s Top 150 Dream Team and the outlet’s third-ranked linebacker and second-ranked player in the state of Virginia … listed as the No. 5 inside backer and No. 57 recruit in the country on the 247Composite … the No. 127 player nationally and No. 9 linebacker by 247Sports while also being tabbed the site’s No. 3 player in Virginia … tallied 113 tackles, including 20 for loss and six sacks, to go with a pair of interceptions as a senior … selected as the 2021 Butkus Award winner for high school … also earned a spot in the Under Armour All-America Game and All-American Bowl … coached by Carroll Walker at Unity Reed High School … signed with the Crimson Tide over Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Penn State. Status: Already Enrolled Amari NiBlack Amari Niblack Twitter ATH, 6-4, 225, Clearwater, Fla./Lakewood One of the top athletes in his class who can slot in at wideout or tight end … a four-star recruit by all major outlets … the No. 7 athlete and No. 22 player from Florida by both 247Sports and on the 247Composite … No. 140 on PrepStar’s Top 150 Dream Team … 247’s No. 173 overall recruit and the No. 188 player on the Composite … evaluated as a wide receiver by Rivals.com who has him listed as the No. 19 receiver overall and No. 21 player from Florida … also earned the No. 92 spot on the Rivals250 list … ESPN.com’s No. 291 recruit on the ESPN300 and the No. 9 tight end/H-back in the country … ranked 38th in the state of Florida and the No. 119 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN … coached by Cory Moore at Lakewood High School … also a standout basketball player for the Spartans …chose Alabama over Florida State, Georgia Tech and Indiana. Status: Signed Letter of Intent in December Jaheim Oatis DL, 6-4, 360, Columbia, Miss./Columbia Powerful offensive lineman from neighboring Mississippi … earned a five-star ranking as the No. 2 recruit in Mississippi and 10th-ranked defensive tackle nationally by PrepStar … a four-star recruit by all other major outlets … No. 24 on the ESPN300 and the fourth-ranked defensive tackle in the country … also listed as the No. 15 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 2 player in Mississippi by ESPN … the No. 83 recruit on the Rivals250 along with being tabbed the No. 6 defensive tackle and No. 3 player from Mississippi by Rivals.com … the top-ranked player in Mississippi according to 247Sports … 247Sports’ No. 10 defensive lineman and No. 80 player overall … listed as the No. 60 player and the No. 9 defensive lineman in the country on the 247Composite … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … earned a spot on the Clarion Ledger’s 2020 All-State Team as a junior thanks to his 65 tackles, including 18 for loss and three sacks, to go with four field goal blocks … coached by Chip Bilderback at Columbia High School … chose Alabama over in-state Mississippi State and Ole Miss along with LSU. Status: Already Enrolled Khurtiss Perry Photo | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK DL, 6-2, 260, Pike Road, Ala./Pike Road In-state defensive lineman who is rated as a four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites … the No. 3 player from Alabama by 247Sports who also listed him as the No. 55 prospect nationally and the No. 8 defensive lineman … also tabbed the No. 3 player in the state by ESPN.com who listed him as the eighth-ranked defensive tackle and 28th-ranked player in the Southeast Region … the No. 56 prospect on the ESPN300 … listed as the No. 74 recruit nationally and the No. 11 defensive lineman overall on the 247Composite … the No. 129 prospect on the Rivals250 and the No. 11 defensive tackle in the country by Rivals.com … helped Pike Road to a state championship in 2021 … recorded 76 tackles, including 22 sacks, with 30 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble as a senior … earned a spot in the 2021 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … coached by Patrick Browning at PRHS … chose Alabama over Auburn along with Clemson and Texas. Status: Already Enrolled Jake Pope DB, 6-1, 190, Buford, Ga./Buford Talented defensive back from neighboring Georgia … also saw time at wide receiver and as a return specialist in high school … a four-star recruit by ESPN.com, 247Sports and PrepStar … ESPN’s No. 26 safety and No. 33 player from the state … rated as the No. 28 safety nationally and the No. 32 player from Georgia by PrepStar … the No. 29 safety nationally by 247Sports who also lists him as the No. 29 player in Georgia … earned a three-star ranking from Rivals.com and on the 247Composite … coached by Bryant Appling at Buford High School … helped the Wolves to multiple state championships during his time on the varsity squad … also a highly regarded baseball player … signed with Alabama over Georgia, Notre Dame and North Carolina. Status: Signed Letter of Intent in December Kobe Prentice Kobe Prentice Twitter WR, 5-10, 171, Calera, Ala./Calera An explosive athlete out of Calera … a unanimous four-star prospect … the 247Composite’s 147th player nationally, the No. 24 wide receiver and the No. 8 player in Alabama … listed as the No. 76 player on the Top247 list by 247Sports … also the site’s No. 9 receiver and the No. 4 player in Alabama … No. 84 on the Rivals250 while also being listed as the No. 15 wideout and the fourth-ranked player in the state … rated as the No. 35 wide receiver by ESPN.com and the No. 19 player in Alabama … a track standout as well with a 10.8 100-meter time … finished sixth in the state at the 6A level in the 100-meter dash … caught 41 passes for 711 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior … coached by Jason Hamlin at Calera High School … chose Alabama over Mississippi State and Maryland. Status: Signed Letter of Intent in December Shazz Preston Shazz Preston's Twitter account, @shazzpreston7 WR, 6-0, 190, Saint James, La./Saint James Considered one of the top wide receiver prospects in the country … gives the Tide another playmaker on the outside … a consensus four-star prospect … the No. 5 receiver in the nation, No. 41 player on the Rivals100 and the No. 6 recruit in Louisiana according to Rivals.com … No. 43 on the 247Composite, the No. 3 receiver and the No. 4 player in the state of Louisiana … 108th in the Top247, the No. 17 wideout and No. 7 player in the state by 247Sports … listed at No. 90 on the ESPN300 while the site also ranked him as the No. 3 receiver, No. 9 player in the Southwest Region and the top player in Louisiana … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by Robert Valdez at Saint James High School … chose Alabama over Georgia, LSU and Texas. Status: Signed Letter of Intent in December Elijah Pritchett Photo | Elijah Pritchett's Instagram, pritchett._ OT, 6-6, 300, Columbus, Ga./Carver One of the top offensive line prospects in the 2022 cycle who is a high four-star prospect … rated No. 31 in the Rivals250, the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 11 player in Georgia … ranked No. 54 on the 247Composite, the No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 4 player in Georgia … listed 67th in the Top247 … rated as the No. 9 tackle and No. 6 player in Georgia by 247Sports … the No. 8 player in the state by ESPN.com while ranking 103rd on the ESPN300, the No. 14 tackle and No. 41 player in the Southeast Region … earned a spot in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … coached by Corey Joyner at Carver High School … chose Alabama over Florida State, Georgia and USC. Status: Signed Letter of Intent in December Dayne Shor @DayneShor11 on Twitter OT, 6-6, 315, Alpharetta, Ga./Denmark Offensive lineman from neighboring Georgia … a four-star recruit and the No. 39 offensive tackle in the country according to ESPN.com … also listed as the No. 170 player in the Southeast Region and No. 37 signee in the state of Georgia by ESPN … earned a four-star grade from PrepStar who listed him as the No. 38 offensive tackle in the country … a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, 247Sports and on the 247Composite … the Composite’s No. 32 offensive tackle and No. 36 player in Georgia … Rivals.com lists him as the No. 37 player in his home state … coached by Mike Palmieri at Denmark High School … chose Alabama over Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Status: Already Enrolled Ty Simpson Photo | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC QB, 6-2, 195, Martin, Tenn./Westview One of the top quarterback prospects in the nation … a five-star quarterback on the 247Composite and the No. 24 recruit overall in the country … the No. 3 quarterback on the Composite and the No. 2 player from the state of Tennessee … PrepStar’s second-ranked quarterback and the No. 25 player on the outlet’s Top 150 Dream Team … the No. 36 player nationally, the No. 4 signal-caller and the No. 2 player in the state by 247Sports … rated No. 30 in the Rivals250 and the No. 3 quarterback in the nation while ranking as the No. 2 player in the state … No. 31 on the ESPN300 and the No. 2 quarterback in the country … also rated as the No. 17 player in the Southeast Region and No. 2 in Tennessee by ESPN.com … named the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year after throwing for 2,827 yards and 41 touchdowns – just three interceptions – while rushing for 862 yards and 11 scores on 92 carries … led Westview High School to the 2A Tennessee State Championship under the direction of head coach Jarod Neal … participated in Nike’s “The Opening” and was selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … threw for 1,888 yards as a junior on just 203 attempts with 20 touchdowns while rushing for 311 yards and seven scores … chose Alabama over Clemson, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Note: This story will be updated as necessary on National Signing Day