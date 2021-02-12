Recruiting Corner: After 2022 TE Elijah Brown's Commitment, Who Could Be Next?

Alabama is once again gaining team on the recruiting trail, who could be next to join the Crimson Tide's 2022 class?

Stop me if you have heard this one before, but the University of Alabama football program is once again blowing up on the recruiting trail.

The Crimson Tide picked up its second commitment in less than two weeks with the additions of defensive end Walter Bob Jr. and tight end Elijah Brown, who verbally pledged on Friday morning.

Alabama's 2022 class is off to a fantastic start after finishing the 2021 cycle with the No. 1 class in the country per Sports Illustrated All-American.

Here are a few prospects who could join the Crimson Tide next:

QB Ty Simpson (Westview - Martin, Tenn.)

One of the first recruits Bill O'Brien made sure to contact when he was hired by coach Nick Saban to be offensive coordinator was Simpson. The dual-threat quarterback had built a solid relationship with Steve Sarkisian but he's off to Texas now and the coaching change shouldn't affect Alabama's chances. Since official visits have been off the table for almost a year now, Simpson made his way to Tuscaloosa back in November for the Kentucky game.

He'll make a decision on Feb. 19 between the Crimson Tide, Clemson, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. As of now, it's a two-horse race between Alabama and the Tigers to see who lands the services of one of the best overall signal callers in the country.

RB Emmanuel Henderson (Geneva County - Hartford, Ala.)

Arguably the best tailback in America, Henderson is set to make a decision on March 13. What's working in Alabama favor's here is his relationship with recruiter Charles Kelly:

"Our relationship is great," Henderson told Bama Central previously. "Coach Charles Kelly, I love that guy. We have a really goo relationship. We are on the phone like every week, just staying in contact. We talk about football, life, and how to be a better person. He is a honest man. He will tell you right from wrong."

Other schools in the mix include Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Clemson, and others. Henderson rushed for 1,449 yards and 20 touchdowns on 147 carries during his junior campaign.

LB TJ Dudley (Montgomery Catholic - Montgomery, Ala.)

Is the Crimson Tide primed to add another premier prospect from the Montgomery area soon?

Dudley is close with with former Alabama players like Mack Wilson and Henry Ruggs III and he has built a solid relationship with Kelly. He also grew up a Crimson Tide fan. Auburn and Clemson could be the biggest threats to Alabama earning his verbal commitment.

“It was kind of a surprise,” Dudley told Bama Central when he earned an offer from Alabama last spring. “But it was such an amazing feeling for me and my family. This one just feels different. It is something that every kid, who grows up in the state of Alabama, dreams of.”

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker recorded 126 total tackles, 68 solo stops, 10 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble as a junior.