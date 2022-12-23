Recruiting Rundown: Looking at the 2023 Class and What's Ahead

Alabama ran away with the nation's top class during this week's early signing period.

The Crimson Tide's 28 commits and seven five-stars beat out everyone else by a country mile. Georgia wound up in second, and Texas third — but both were a good bit behind on the trail.

Alabama was ranked in the 30s early on in the recruiting process, and it was worrisome to fans. But nevertheless, Nick Saban came back with a bang and secured the second-highest ranked class in the history of college football.

It wasn't projected to go down this way. The Crimson Tide flipped many recruits at the final second. Kadyn Proctor was on his way to Iowa — until he wasn't. Desmond Ricks was on his way to LSU — until he wasn't. Many thought Caleb Downs and Justice Haynes were shoo-ins at Georgia — until they weren't. Auburn thought it may have the edge on Tony Mitchell, James Smith and Qua Russaw — until it didn't.

Saban and Alabama hurt the feelings of many this year. And they may continue to do so in the coming years on the gridiron if this class is as talented as it's supposed to be.

What's Next?

The Crimson Tide already has five hard commits in the Class of 2024 — one five-star and four four-stars. It's good enough for the No. 5 spot currently.

That's a good start.

Julian Sayin — the lone five-star at the moment — is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, Calif. He's currently the No. 2 signal-caller in next year's class. There will be a lot of names floating around the Alabama quarterback room when he comes in, so it will be interesting to see how that situation plays out. Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson are already in Tuscaloosa. Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan are on the way. So the question is — who will earn the starting position in 2023? Once that is decided, the dominoes will begin to fall.

Next up is another highly-touted cornerback from Pinson, Ala. Ring a bell? Jaylen Mbakwe is the No. 5 cornerback in the Class of 2024 and the top player in the state of Alabama. He has one more year at Clay-Chalkville. If Kool-Aid McKinstry exits for the NFL after next season, his replacement may come from just down the road.

Want another similarity? A big, physical receiver from Foley is on his way to play for the Crimson Tide in 2024. Perry Thompson is the top wide receiver in the state, coming in at 6-foot-3, 202 pounds. He also runs track. Could he be the next Julio Jones? Only time will tell.

Two more guys to keep an eye on are Martavious Collins (ATH) and Sterling Dixon (EDGE) who have both committed to Alabama.

We still have around 365 days to figure out the Class of 2024, but it's always good to get a head start as the Crimson Tide looks to pick up another record-breaking recruiting class next year.

