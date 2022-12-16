Recruiting Rundown: The Keon Keeley Saga Is Over

When Keon Keeley decommitted from Notre Dame, it was all but certain that the top edge rusher in the 2023 class would take his talent to Tuscaloosa. Still, the 5-star prospect from Tampa, Florida did his due diligence, taking visits to other schools and weighing all options before choosing his next destination.

Keeley, the third overall prospect in the SI99 rankings, completed visits to Florida and Ohio State in September before committing to the Crimson Tide, but it all appeared to be formality before joining the top recruiting class in the country.

The commitment couldn't have come at a better time; the early signing period opens up in less than a week, and most recruits will complete the last step by putting pen to paper. But with Keeley's great prowess comes great expectation, already being tabbed as the successor to linebacker Will Anderson.

It's no small feat to follow in the footsteps of a future top NFL pick who is leaving as the most decorated defender in Alabama football history. Fans should still reserve some room for growth. After all, even as the top player at his position, he's still a freshman who's about to compete in the toughest conference in college football. But Keeley's first season may come a lot easier than most, as he may have some fellow star recruits to join him at Alabama.

James Smith and Qua Russaw, the dynamic duo from Carver High School in Montgomery, are set to make their announcement the opening day of early signing period. Fans and media alike have imagined the potential front seven Alabama could roll out next year, not to mention Caleb Downs and Tony Mitchell joining Kool-Aid McKinstry in the secondary.

Any of those players could emerge to be a cornerstone for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, but a lot of eyes are looking at Keeley to fit the bill.

