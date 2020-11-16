See Where Alabama Football's 2021 Recruiting Class Checks Out in SIAA's Updated Team Rankings

There is no change at the top of Sports Illustrated All-American's updated team recruiting rankings for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

The University of Alabama stays at number two, only behind the Ohio State Buckeyes, despite landing the SI99's No. 49 prospect in cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry last month.

As it stands, the Crimson Tide has 22 verbal pledges with nine of those being in the SI99 alongside McKinstry, including the Brockermeyer twins, offensive tackle Tommy and center James, offensive tackle JC Latham, wide receivers Christian Leary and Jacorey Brooks, defensive linemen Damon Payne and Monkell Goodwine, and linebacker Dallas Turner.

With the 2021 cycle nearing an end and spots closing up in Alabama's class, names to continue to watch include defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., safety Terrion Arnold, and linebacker Xavian Sorey.

Here is SIAA's full Top 25 including commentary on the ranking's top five schools:

1. Ohio State (Previous Rank: 1)

20 Verbal Commitments, 10 in the SI99

The Buckeyes are still the program with the most SI99 members within it as half of the class is among the very best in the country. The gaudy stats is part of the reason for the razor-thin margin over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, which has a bit more volume with two additional commitments. From a positional standpoint, the Bucks have the stronger defensive line and secondary group, including premium sports among pass rushers and cornerbacks. Offensively, quarterback Kyle McCord has a high floor and the running back tandem of TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor is arguably the best of any program in the conversation.

2. Alabama (2)

22 Verbal Commitments, 9 in the SI99

The recent addition of SI99 defensive back Ga’Quincy McKinstry strengthens UA’s secondary class, complete with versatile, lengthy prospects of intrigue. The offensive line class and defensive line class each boasts multiple SI99 members and the linebacker group could be the best unit in the country. The Tide has perhaps more room to add to their class than current No. 1 OSU, where a strong hit rate among priority prospects remaining may result in a move up to the top.

3. LSU (5)

22 Verbal Commitments, 6 in the SI99

LSU is the hottest recruiting program since the last rankings came out, as the defending national champs are building both an elite secondary class as well as fortifying the fertile recruiting ground in the state of Louisiana. It won a back-and-forth battle with Alabama for in-state SI99 DB Sage Ryan on Halloween and went up to Big Ten country to land SI99 safety Derrick Davis this month. Two additional pickups represent additions from prospects once pledged elsewhere in wide receiver Jack Bech (flipped from Vanderbilt) and safety Matthew Langlois (flipped from Kansas State).

4. Clemson (3)

17 Verbal Commitments, 7 in the SI99

Only the top two teams in the rankings, Ohio State and Alabama, have more SI99 prospects currently committed than Clemson. Five of the top 40 prospects in the ranking are committed to Dabo Swinney and company including a pair of linebackers in Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. and Barrett Carter. An alpha pass rusher is on the list in North Carolina native Zaire Patterson and the pass catcher group is among the best led by No. 2 wideout Beaux Collins.

5. Oregon (6)

23 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

A program that has moved up each month we’ve updated the rankings is Oregon, now crashing the top five and strengthening its hold as the top class in the Pac-12. It added one of the most gifted athletic specimens at any position in SI99 wide receiver Dont’e Thornton in late October after landing one of the top pass protectors in the class in Kingsley Suamataia. The secondary group is large and diverse and the quarterback spot feels safer and safer the more we look into top five arm Ty Thompson.

6. Georgia (4)

7. Florida (7)

8. Michigan (8)

9. Oklahoma (10)

10. Notre Dame (11)

11. Miami (9)

12. Tennessee (12)

13. Auburn (14)

14. USC (13)

15. North Carolina (15)

16. Texas A & M (16)

17. Washington (18)

18. Wisconsin (21)

19. Minnesota (20)

20. Texas (17)

21. Nebraska (24)

22. Maryland (23)

23. Iowa (22)

24. Arizona State (19)

25. Florida State (25)