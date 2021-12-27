Top 2023 DL Peter Woods Narrows His Options

The 2021 Thompson High football team set records with its stifling defense, and the Warriors dominated their way to a third straight state title.

A staple of that Thompson team was its physical defensive line, featuring Alabama 2023 target Peter Woods.

Woods was unblockable in Alabama 7A, totalling 92 tackles with 26 for loss in the Warriors 14 games. For his effort, Woods continued to climb in recruiting rankings, and he has a chance to be near the top of the 2023 class as a whole.

The elite defensive lineman gave the recruiting world an after Christmas treat on Sunday evening, as he released his top six schools.

Woods is obviously interested in SEC schools, with the addition of Clemson and Oregon.

With Tuscaloosa being so close, Woods has been able to build a solid foundation with the Crimson Tide coaching staff. He was offered by Alabama after attending junior day in March of 2020, and he took an unofficial visit in July. Woods also attended multiple Crimson Tide home games throughout the season.

Two fellow Thompson Warriors just signed with Alabama from the class of 2022 in Jeremiah Alexander and Trequon Fegans.

Woods and Alexander made quite the duo on Thompson's defensive front, and they shined bright through the playoff stretch in the 2021 season.

Defensive line is always a vital point in a recruiting class, as the front sets the tone for the defense. Woods can play anywhere along the line, and he excels as a run stopper and a pass rusher.

At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, Woods would be a cornerstone of the Alabama 2023 recruiting class were he to join the Crimson Tide.