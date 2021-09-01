Alabama Commit Ty Simpson Does It All in Close Loss

Elite dual-threat quarterback Ty Simpson showed why he is the centerpiece of the 2022 Alabama recruiting class last Friday, totaling 382 yards in a narrow loss.

Simpson is known for his playmaking ability, but he proved his accuracy delivering timely throws from the pocket. His early throws were on target and out of his hands fast. He exceeded in moving linebackers with his eyes and hitting the open man behind them.

After falling to a 14-0 deficit, Simpson began to take over. He broke through for a 69-yard touchdown scamper after making the correct read on a read option play, putting a one-step move on the safety, and winning the footrace to the end zone.

The very next play on offense, Simpson dropped back in the pocket, stepped left to avoid the rush, and delivered a looping deep ball that fell in his receiver's hands just over the reach of the cornerback for a 40-yard touchdown.

Simpson began to improvise more as the game wore on. His ability to make defenders miss in the open field evoked visions of Blake Sims against Texas A&M in 2014. He put his toughness on display by not shying away from contact as he was on his way out of bounds. Seeing a high-profile quarterback seek contact has to get his teammates fired up.

His most impressive play of the night put no points on the board for Westview. Simpson dropped back from his own 24-yard line, began to scamper to his left, then to his right, back left, and back right again. He ended up on his own goal line, found his running back streaking downfield, and hit him in stride for a 76-yard miracle touchdown. Unfortunately, a holding call reversed the play, but the stadium as well as social media was amazed by Simpson's Houdini act.

Simpson roped a 20-yard touchdown throw over the middle of the field to give Westview a one-point lead with 1:42 left in the game, putting the game in the hands of his defense. Peabody was able to drive down the field and kick a field goal, handing Westview the 31-29 loss.

Despite the tough loss, Simpson put it all on the line for his team. He took to Twitter after the game to remind his school that he loved them and to thank them for their support.

Simpson demonstrated once again that the Crimson Tide is getting a fantastic player and a class act in the class of 2022 with his performance against Peabody.