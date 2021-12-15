Tyler Booker Signs National Letter of Intent

Early National Signing Day saw offensive tackle Tyler Booker sign his National Letter of Intent to play football at Alabama.

Booker is a highly rated prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He joins a long list of player from the premiere boarding school to play football for Alabama including Bo Scarbrough, Trey Sanders, Dylan Moses, and Ja'Corey Brooks.

Booker is 6-foot-5 and weighs 325 pounds, boasting elite size that is reminiscent of another Alabama offensive tackle from IMG Academy, Evan Neal.

Offensive line coach Doug Marrone and running backs coach Robert Gillespie were the primary recruiters for Booker. He committed to Alabama in July, shortly after his official visit to Tuscaloosa on June 25.

Booker plans to be an early enrollee, enrolling before spring practice.

Alabama won Booker's recruitment over Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oregon.

Despite his size, Booker is able to find leverage against his opponents and always plays through the whistle. He has elite strength, and is agile enough to pick up speed rushers on the outside. In high school he used to play defensive line before switching to offensive tackle full-time, so he has the quickness and power needed to be effective whether pass or run blocking.

Aside from Neal being a staple at left tackle, the right tackle position for Alabama this season has been a bit of a revolving door. Darrian Dalcourt, Chris Owens, and Damieon George have all taken snaps at the position. With Neal projected to be a top five NFL draft pick this spring, the door is open for Booker to make a push for early playing time.