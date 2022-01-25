Where Alabama Signees Rank in the Final SI99 of the 2022 Class
Sports Illustrated announced its final SI99 rankings of the 2022 class Wednesday morning, and no team was better represented than Alabama. The Crimson Tide landed 12 signees on the list, beating out Texas A&M (11) and Georgia (10) for the most by any program.
Alabama also had 11 players selected in last year’s final rankings, tying Ohio State for the most.
This year’s Crimson Tide class was led by five-star edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander, who came in at No. 8 in the SI99. Alabama also had three other top-25 selections in offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (No. 17), quarterback Ty Simpson (No. 21) and offensive lineman Tyler Booker (No. 24).
Edge rusher Jihaad Campbell narrowly missed out on the top 25, coming in at No. 26. He was followed by edge rusher Khurtiss Perry (No. 33), running back Emmanuel Henderson (No. 38), nickel back Kendrick Law (No. 42) and cornerback Earl Little Jr. (No. 46) to round out Alabama’s nine top-50 selections — the most by any team. Wide receiver Shazz Preston (No. 72), linebacker Shawn Murphy (No. 74) and slot receiver Aaron Anderson (No. 94) also earned SI99 honors for Alabama.
“We were able to satisfy a lot of needs in this class,” Nick Saban said during Early Signing Day on Dec. 15. “Speed on offense. We’re always excited to get a quality quarterback, and Ty Simpson is certainly someone that we recruited a long time, know a lot about, is made of the right stuff and certainly has a lot of talent and ability. We’ve got a lot of speed at the skill positions on offense – running back and wide receiver. We’ve got a couple really good offensive line prospects, some good tight end prospects. A lot of solid players on defense. A couple guys up front, a couple linebackers, a couple rushers, some people in the secondary.
“Overall, I think we’re never totally satisfied with who we’re able to attract, but we’re very, very pleased with the guys that we were able to attract in this class to this point.”
Here’s a look at what Alabama’s SI99 signings are bringing to the next level.
Alabama signees in the SI99
No 8. Jeremiah Alexander, Edge, Alabaster, Ala., Thompson HS
After bringing in Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner during the past two signing classes, Alabama added to its riches at the outside linebacker position with Jeremiah Alexander. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound edge rusher recorded 93 tackles, including 29 for loss and 10 sacks, to go with 27 quarterback hurries while leading Thompson High School to a state title last year. He should be positioned to make an early impact for the Crimson Tide this season.
No. 17. Elijah Pritchett, OT, Columbus, Ga., Carver HS
Elijah Pritchett was a big get for Alabama, both figuratively and literally. The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder is the highest rated offensive tackle in the SI99 and brings a talented skill set as well as a powerful frame to the Crimson Tide. Pritchett isn’t enrolling early, which could limit his chances of earning a starting spot as a freshman. However, it shouldn’t be long until he finds his way onto the field.
No. 21, Ty Simpson, QB, Martin, Tenn., Westview HS
Alabama will likely need a new quarterback next year as reining Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young will be eligible for the NFL Draft. The Crimson Tide might have the next leader of its offense in this year’s class in Ty Simpson. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback threw for 2,921 yards and 44 touchdowns while rushing for 1,206 yards and an additional 15 scores on his way to becoming the state of Tennessee's Gatorade Player of the Year last season. He has all the makings of a star at the next level.
No. 24. Tyler Booker, IOL, Bradenton, Fla., IMG Academy
After reeling in a pair of elite offensive linemen from IMG Academy in recent years, Alabama is once again going to the talent well in this year’s class. Tyler Booker is the next IMG Academy lineman to make his way to Tuscaloosa, following Evan Neal and J.C. Latham before him. The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder can eat up defenders as a run-blocker and could compete for a starting role on this year’s offensive line.
No. 26, Jihaad Campbell, Edge, Bradenton, Fla., IMG Academy
Jeremiah Alexander has received the most buzz of Alabama’s incoming edge rushers, but don’t sleep on Jihaad Campbell’s ability to make an instant impact for the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound defender has the ability to play with his hand in the dirt but could also move to inside linebacker if needed. That type of versatility has seen him draw comparisons to Dallas Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons.
No. 33, Khurtiss Perry, Edge, Montgomery, Ala., Park Crossing HS
Khurtiss Perry gave Alabama a big in-state recruiting win on Early Signing Day when he chose the Crimson Tide over rival Auburn. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defender is built to rush the quarterback. That’s evident by a stellar senior season that saw him pile up 23 sacks over 14 games.
No. 38, Emmanuel Henderson, RB, Hartford, Ala., Geneva County HS
Alabama’s loaded backfield got even better this offseason. Emmanuel Henderson gives the Crimson Tide yet another elite weapon at the running back position. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound playmaker ran for 1,879 yards and 25 touchdowns in just 11 games during his senior year at Geneva County High School last season, averaging an eye-popping 12.6 yards per carry. The highlight of his season came against Cottonwood in which he rushed for 342 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries. Henderson is an aggressive runner with an ability to make defenders miss and blow by them in the open field. He’ll have to fight his way up the depth chart at Alabama but has all the skills to do so.
No. 42, Kendrick Law, Nickel, Shreveport, La., Captain Shreve HS
Kendrick Law was the latest addition to Alabama’s class, signing with the Crimson Tide two days after Early Signing Day. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound athlete has the ability to play on defense as a cornerback or on offense as a slot receiver. A track star in high school, Law posted a 10.48 time in the 100-meter dash. That elite speed should come in handy wherever Alabama decides to use him.
No. 46. Earl Little Jr., CB, Plantation, Fla., American Heritage HS
Earl Little Jr. joins Alabama from American Heritage High School where Alabama landed former All-American cornerback Patrick Surtain II in the 2018 class. Like Surtain, Little comes from an NFL pedigree as he is the son of former NFL safety Earl Little Sr., who played nine seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers. Along with soaking up knowledge from his father, Little Jr. also played his high school career under Patrick Surtain Sr., who made three Pro Bowls over 11 seasons as an NFL defensive back. Outside of his understanding of the game, Little Jr., 6-foot-1, 180 pounds plays with plenty of aggression and has the size Alabama covets at the cornerback position.
No. 72, Shazz Preston, WR, St. James, La., Saint James HS
Shazz Preston should give Alabama a future big-play threat at the receiver position. The 6-foot, 190-pound wideout is a polished route runner and has shown the ability to make contested catches. He’s also a threat after the catch as his quickness and ability to change direction makes him a handful to bring down in open space. Preston’s playmaking ability should see him compete for a role in the return game during his freshman season.
No. 74, Shawn Murphy, LB, Manassas, Va., Unity Reed HS
Shawn Murphy comes to Alabama with a prestigious piece of hardware. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound defender earned the High School Butkus Award given to the nation’s top linebacker after recording 113 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss and six sacks to go with two interceptions over 12 games during his senior season. Murphy piled up 314.5 career tackles over his four years as a starter at the varsity level.
No. 94, Aaron Anderson, Slot, New Orleans, Edna Karr HS
Aaron Anderson is already drawing comparisons to former Alabama standout Jaylen Waddle. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound incoming freshman certainly brings plenty of speed to the wide receiver room and figures to be a dangerous option out of the slot moving forward. In high school, Anderson ran a 10.77 second 100-meter dash and broke the 11-second mark during five different races.