Where Alabama Signees Rank in the Final SI99 of the 2022 Class

Alabama signed a nation's-best 12 players in this year's SI99. Here's a look at what they will bring to the Crimson Tide.

Sports Illustrated announced its final SI99 rankings of the 2022 class Wednesday morning, and no team was better represented than Alabama. The Crimson Tide landed 12 signees on the list, beating out Texas A&M (11) and Georgia (10) for the most by any program.

Alabama also had 11 players selected in last year’s final rankings, tying Ohio State for the most.

This year’s Crimson Tide class was led by five-star edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander, who came in at No. 8 in the SI99. Alabama also had three other top-25 selections in offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (No. 17), quarterback Ty Simpson (No. 21) and offensive lineman Tyler Booker (No. 24).

Edge rusher Jihaad Campbell narrowly missed out on the top 25, coming in at No. 26. He was followed by edge rusher Khurtiss Perry (No. 33), running back Emmanuel Henderson (No. 38), nickel back Kendrick Law (No. 42) and cornerback Earl Little Jr. (No. 46) to round out Alabama’s nine top-50 selections — the most by any team. Wide receiver Shazz Preston (No. 72), linebacker Shawn Murphy (No. 74) and slot receiver Aaron Anderson (No. 94) also earned SI99 honors for Alabama.

“We were able to satisfy a lot of needs in this class,” Nick Saban said during Early Signing Day on Dec. 15. “Speed on offense. We’re always excited to get a quality quarterback, and Ty Simpson is certainly someone that we recruited a long time, know a lot about, is made of the right stuff and certainly has a lot of talent and ability. We’ve got a lot of speed at the skill positions on offense – running back and wide receiver. We’ve got a couple really good offensive line prospects, some good tight end prospects. A lot of solid players on defense. A couple guys up front, a couple linebackers, a couple rushers, some people in the secondary.

“Overall, I think we’re never totally satisfied with who we’re able to attract, but we’re very, very pleased with the guys that we were able to attract in this class to this point.”

Here’s a look at what Alabama’s SI99 signings are bringing to the next level.