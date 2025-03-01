Record-Breaking Sweep for Alabama Softball at Crimson Classic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The old adage states, ‘It’s not how you start that matters, it’s how you finish.’
That’s true. But in the Alabama softball team’s case, it sure does feel good to start the season off with some offense.
The Crimson Tide swept the first day of the Crimson Classic on Friday, beating UAB 15-1 in five innings, and taking down Furman 12-2 in five innings, setting a school record for consecutive run-rule wins with six.
Through its first 18 games, Alabama (12-6) has scored 138 runs and has 49 stolen bases. Compare that with last year. The Crimson Tide started a perfect 18-0, but scored 80 runs. And Alabama finished the season with 41 stolen bases. Alabama faded away the rest of the season and finished 39-20.
“We spread the wealth,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. “There are 17 players on our roster that can play at any time. The thing is, when they get their chance they take advantage of their opportunity.”
Six Alabama players have scored 10 or more runs and every player with more than two at-bats has at least one run scored.
Freshman Audrey Vandagriff leads the Crimson Tide with 20 stolen bases while Kristen White is 8-for-8 and Larissa Preuitt is 7-for-7 on stolen bases.
It all adds up to a positive outlook for the rest of the season.
“It’s good when your entire team is hot,” Alabama shortstop Brooke Ellestad said. “When we are in practice, we are intentional about the process and making adjustments early. If have an inning where we don’t get it done, I have full confidence we can adjust.”
Alabama 15, UAB 1
The Crimson Tide scored 10 runs in the fourth inning, powered by a three-run double from Catelyn Riley and a two-run single from Mari Hubbard.
Kali Heivilin belted her sixth home run of the season and finished with four RBIs. Last season, Heivilin had six total home runs. She’s matched that total through 17 games.
Also with two RBIs were Alexis Pupilo, Abby Duchscherer and Brooke Ellestad. The Tide banged out 11 hits with three doubles and a homer.
Jocelyn Briski pitched four innings, allowing one hit with seven strikeouts.
Alabama 12, Furman 2
Riley got the hitting party started in the second inning with a leadoff single, followed by singles from Marlie Giles and Brooke Ellestad. After a bases loaded walk to Salen Hawkins, Lauren Johnson ripped a three-run double down the left-field line to make it 4-1, and the rout was on.
Later in the second inning, Hubbard’s two-run single, gave Alabama a 7-1 lead. Two more runs scored on a Furman throwing error and a passed ball.
In the fourth inning, Kendal Clark had an RBI single and Giles had a two-run double to make it 12-2.
Emily Winstead got the win, allowing two runs on two hits through four innings with four strikeouts.