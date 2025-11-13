'They are Really Making a Push in My Recruitment,' 2027 EDGE Rashad Streets Speaks on Crimson Tide
The Crimson Tide played host to not only the LSU Tigers this past weekend, but a massive crop of recruits from the class of 2026, 2027 and beyond. While the on field results were nothing short of excellent, taking down the Bayou Bengals 20-9, what happened off the field could have a massive impact on the future of the Kalen DeBoer era in Tuscaloosa.
One of the many prospects that was in town for Alabama's take down of LSU was 2027 4-Star edge rusher Rashad Streets from Millbrook High School in Raleigh, North Carolina. He spoke with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI about his time in the Druid City, and also shared an update on his relationship with the Alabama staff.
Streets highlighted the passionate Crimson Tide fans, saying, "What stuck out to me most was how much the community loves and supports Alabama football. They are so passionate and it shows."
He continued, "It was a really fun atmosphere and different than some other places I have visited, so I enjoyed that."
The 6-foot-4, 230 lb. prospect shared his reaction to the Tide's performance in the game, saying, "I thought it was a very dominant performance for Alabama. I paid a lot of attention to the wolf group and they were really getting after it. They were missing starters and still had four sacks as a unit, which is impressive."
So far this fall, the highly touted edge defender has taken several visits to major power four programs. He's made stops at South Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State and many more.
Streets compared his time in Tuscaloosa to his other visits, saying, "A lot of schools have nice facilities, but I think the amount of passion from the fans really stood out. Also [the staff] breaking down my game film and comparing it to things they do in practice was different, and I liked that."
He dove deeper into his recruitment process thus far, sharing that the Tide has been heavily involved thus far. He said, "They have been on me heavy these last couple months, and they are really making a push in my recruitment to show me I am a priority to them. I talk with coach [Christian Robinson] a lot."
Streets revealed that the Alabama staff first reached out in the spring of this year, and that he received a scholarship offer in October. He said throughout the time between making first contact and picking up an offer, he talked with several members of the staff regularly.
"I have talked with [Christian Robinson], coach [Jatavis] Sanders and coach [Kane] Wommack the most. I have also talked with coach DeBoer a bit," he said.
As of now, Alabama holds four commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, one of which is a fellow 4-Star edge rusher, Jabarrius Garror. While Streets has yet to make a decision on his recruitment, and has not indicated one is coming soon, the Tide looks to have made a very strong impression on one of the nation's top rated defensive prospects.