Alabama Football Sees Two Longtime Commits Leave Class of 2025
Recruiting giveth and taketh and such is true for the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday. The program saw commitments from elite edge rusher Justin Hill and kicker Peter Notaro on Wednesday, but lost the commitment from 3-star athlete Zymear Smith and 4-star linebacker Myles Johnson, according to On3 Sports.
Smith, was expected to come to the Crimson Tide and play cornerback has reopened his recruitment as of Wednesday and has scholarship offers from schools like Maryland, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, South Carolina and many others.
The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect out of North Caroline High School in Ridgely, Md. committed to Alabama in early March and was the second commitment head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff received since taking over the job in Tuscaloosa.
Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 220 pound prospect from T.R. Miller High School in Brewton, Ala. had been committed to the Crimson Tide since October of 2023. He committed to Nick Saban's staff last year and maintained that commitment until Wednesday. He still holds scholarship offers from Florida, Mississippi State and others.
Their decommitments drop Alabama to 20 total commitments for the current Class of 2025 cycle and leaves Alabama with two cornerback commitments in Chuck McDonald and Dijon Lee and four linebackers in Duke Johnson, Jaedon Harmon, Abduall Sanders Jr. and Luke Metz. Despite both decisions to decommit the Crimson Tide still maintains its grip on the No. 2 recruiting class in the cycle.
As a junior, Smith handled 80 carries for 670 yards and eight touchdowns with 12 receptions for 447 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively he made 22 tackles with three interceptions, taking one back for a score. He scored three more touchdowns as a punt returner, bringing his junior year total to 15 total touchdowns. Johnson missed his junior year with a knee injury.