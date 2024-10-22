4-Star Linebacker To Visit Alabama on Homecoming Weekend
Kaden Henderson, 4-star linebacker and the fourth ranked player at his position in the class of 2027, is set to take a visit to Tuscaloosa for Homecoming weekend as the Crimson Tide takes on Missouri, looking to bounce back after a loss to rival Tennessee.
Henderson, hailing from Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida stands at 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. as just a sophomore. As a freshman in 2023, Henderson showed flashes of elite talent, finishing the year with 85 total tackles and 6.0 TFL's.
The talented defender recently took a visit to Eugene, Oregon for the Ducks' dismantling of Purdue, 35-0. He currently holds offers from over 15 teams, including the likes of Tennessee, Florida State, Oklahoma and more.
The Crimson Tide holds the first ranked 2027 recruiting class currently with commitments from two players: 4-Stars Jabarrius Garror and Ba'Roc Willis.
Both Garror and Willis are in-state edge rusher prospects hailing from Vigor and Moody, alabama.
While new coach Kalen DeBoer's first season with the Crimson Tide has had speed bumps thus far, losing to Vanderbilt and aforementioned Tennessee, the coach and his brand new staff have proven to be talented recruiters.
DeBoer and the Tide are currently ranked in the top three of recruiting rankings for two of the next three years, and have shown the ability to not only retain players on the roster, but continue to add talent through not only the recruiting trail, but the transfer portal as well.