4-Star SF Chris Washington, Jr. Decommits from Alabama

The Crimson Tide lost one of its two commitments in the 2026 class on Monday as the 4-Star small forward from Murfreesboro, Tennessee officially reopened his recruitment.

Mason Woods

Nov 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts to a call in the second half against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts to a call in the second half against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
With just two days remaining in the early signing period for basketball, Nate Oats and the Alabama staff received a bit of bad news as one of the Tide's two commits in the 2026 recruiting class officially reopened his recruitment.

4-Star small forward Chris Washington, Jr. from Murfreesboro, Tennessee decommitted from the Crimson Tide on Monday, November 17, according to Joe Tipton of Rivals.

Prior to committing to Alabama, the 6-foot-8 prospect held offers from the likes of Villanova, Auburn, Michigan and many more. While it is unclear yet where the talented forward is expected to flip his commitment to, there are just two days remaining in the early signing period, so he could be making a decision soon.

If he does not choose to sign in the early period, Washington, Jr. will have to wait until it reopens in April of next year.

As of now, Alabama has signed one prospect in the 2026 class, 4-Star small forward Tarris Bouie from SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio. He inked his paperwork with the Crimson Tide on the opening day of the early signing period, and now sits as the lone prospect in the class.

4-Star 2026 SF Tarris Bouie officially signs with Alabama on November 12, 2025
4-Star 2026 SF Tarris Bouie officially signs with Alabama on November 12, 2025 / Credit @spire_basketball on Instagram

While missing out on a talented player such as Washington, Jr. is certainly a loss for the Crimson Tide--he ranks as the No. 41 overall prospect in the class, according to 247Sports--Alabama could potentially be closing in on another elite prospect to replace him.

5-Star Caleb Holt, a 6-foot-5 guard originally from Huntsville, Alabama, is a player very high on the Crimson Tide's recruiting board. He was in Tuscaloosa recently for his second visit this fall, and while a decision is likely not coming until the spring, Alabama looks to be in excellent standing with the highly touted prospect.

Holt previously played for Buckhorn High School before transferring to the much more nationally renowned Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Entering his senior season, Prolific Prep is ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation, according to MaxPreps.

Holt has also spent time with Team USA Basketball, playing for both the u17 and u19 teams. In his most recent stint, on the u19 squad, the 5-Star prospect averaged 10 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

So, while losing out on a prospect like Washington, Jr. is far from an ideal scenario for Oats and the Alabama staff, it could just open the door for the Tide to land a player that has been atop its board for most of the last year.

Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. The Alabama graduate has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He’s regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the “All Things Bama Podcast.”

