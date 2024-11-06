Alabama Baseball Lands Commitment from 2026 Right Handed Pitcher
Alabama baseball continues to build a strong 2026 recruiting class.
The Crimson Tide landed another commitment this week, scooping up right handed pitcher Arian Vargas. With his announcement, Alabama now has nine commits for the 2026 class.
Hailing from Lanham, Maryland, Vargas stands at 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. and is the sixth right handed pitcher to commit to Alabama in the 2026 class, joining Shawn Sullivan from Barberton, Ohio, Hudson Devaughan from Mooresville, Indiana, Brighton Fontaine from North Wales, Pennsylvania, Tate Troxell from Noblesville, Indiana and Evan Malone from Tuscaloosa.
Rob Vaughn and his staff compiled a top-10 recruiting class for 2025, and with the commitment of Vargas, now have the 17th ranked class for 2026, according to Perfect Game.
Vaughn led the Tide to a 33-24 record in his first season as head coach and looks to build this year after bringing in a lot of talent in the offseason. Alabama will have its work cut out for it in the SEC this season as 11 teams from the conference are currently ranked in Baseball America's top-25 rankings.
The Crimson Tide recently traveled to Tallahassee, Florida for an exhibition with Florida State and played 15 innings against the Seminoles, winning the first seven and dropping the final eight. Florida State is currently the third ranked team in the nation ahead of the 2025 season, so a solid performance for Alabama could be a good sign for the upcoming year.