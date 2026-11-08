Alabama Basketball Acquires Third Member of 2027 Class

One day before Alabama basketball's third game of the regular season, the Crimson Tide landed its third commitment in the 2027 class from Yohane Kabongo.

Originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kabongo, a 6-foot-9, 225-pounder at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida, is ranked as the No. 91 prospect nationally, the No. 13 center and the No. 19 player in the state, per the 247Sports Composite. Kabongo is also the No. 67 recruit on the ESPN's SCNext100. Kabongo averaged 17.3 points (68 percent from the field), 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

The consensus 4-star visited Alabama on Oct. 23 and placed the Crimson Tide in his top-3, alongside Mississippi State and Tennessee. Kabongo also chose UA over Kansas, UCLA, LSU, Florida State, UCF, West Virginia, Arkansas State, FAU, South Florida, Duquesne and Saint Louis, per 247Sports.

Kabongo joins 4-star guard Chase Lumpkin and 5-star forward Zion Green.

Lumpkin, a 6-foot-4, 190-pounder from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, is a consensus top-30 prospect. He is ranked as the No. 26 player in the class of 2027, the No. 6 combo guard and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Georgia.

Green, a 6-foot-9, 185-pounder from AZ Compass Prep is ranked as the No. 16 overall recruit on ESPN's SCNext 100, and is the No. 2 power forward. Green drew attention on the Puma Pro16 Circuit, before reaching a new level in the Border League, where he shot 73 percent from inside the arc and 40 percent from deep.

This story will be updated.

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