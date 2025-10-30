Alabama Commit Expected to Visit Top Tide Rival
Alabama's 2026 recruiting class currently sits 23 members deep and is ranked as one of the top units in the entire nation. Throughout this year, many highly touted commits have made their pledges to the Crimson Tide, all of which have maintained their commitments up to this point.
While that still remains the case for Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff, this weekend could potentially spell trouble as one of their top commits is expected to take a visit to a rival SEC program.
4-Star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson will be in Auburn on November 1 for the Tigers' game against Kentucky, according to Rivals. He made his commitment to Alabama in July, but prior to that, had visited Auburn and will now make his second appearance on The Plains this year.
Wilson is a 6-foot-4, 250 lb. defender with with a very high ceiling as he is still fairly new to football. He previously played soccer and basketball before making the transition to football in the tenth grade, according to 247Sports.
He plays for Picayune High School in Mississippi and, through eight games, has 42 tackles, 10.0 TFL's and 5.0 sacks. Wilson has helped his team to an impressive 7-1 overall record which places them first in 6A Region 4 and in prime position for top spot in playoff seeding.
Although he has yet to make any sort of decision regarding a potential commitment flip, this is certainly less than ideal for the Crimson Tide who is hoping to keep the commitment of the 4-Star prospect.
Outside of Nolan, Alabama holds commitments from five other front seven defenders in 5-Star Xavier Griffin, 4-Star Jamarion Matthews, 4-Star Kamhariyan Johnson, 3-Star Corey Howard and 3-Star JJ Finch, so while it would be a major loss, the Crimson Tide could potentially withstand the blow.
Wilson has made two appearances in Tuscaloosa this fall, making the trip to the Druid City for Alabama's games against Louisiana Monroe and Tennessee. He is also expected to be back in town for the Tide's game against LSU, according to Andrew Bone of On3 (Paywall content).
While two visits to Tuscaloosa this fall would indicate a strong commitment to the Crimson Tide, a trip to another school this late in the cycle is certainly worrisome for the Alabama staff. If the Tide is able to keep Wilson's commitment, it would be not only a massive win over its top rival, Auburn, but a win on the national scale as he is a very highly touted prospect.