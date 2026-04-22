Alabama Football Adds Commitment of 2027 Georgia Edge Rusher

Alabama football adds the fifth commtment in the Class of 2027 recruiting class as 3-star edge rusher Stevan Thornton III took to social media to announce his intentions of playing college football in Tuscaloosa.

The 6-foot-5, 200 pound rising senior earned Class 3A First Team All-State honors after tallying 91 tackles, 20 for a loss and eight sacks for Cairo High School. The Syrupmakers went 10-3, finishing first in their region but came up short in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.

Thornton took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa in April after receiving a scholarship offer from the Crimson Tide in March. He committed to Alabama over offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Florida State and others.

1000% COMMITTED ❤️🐘

All glory to God for guiding me through prayer, hard work, and the support of my family. This journey didn’t come easy, but I’m proud to announce I’m officially 1000% committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide‼️@AlabamaFTBL @crob45 @Cairo_Football @Coach_WRC pic.twitter.com/a7zy8lqzu1 — Stevan Thornton III (@Top5trxy) April 22, 2026

All glory to God for guiding me through prayer, hard work, and the support of my family. This journey didn’t come easy, but I’m proud to announce I’m officially 1000% committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide Stevan Thornton III

Alabama Class of 2027 Commits

4-star - Quarterback - Trent Seaborn - Thompson, Ala.

3-star - Tight End - Colt Lumpris - Lawrenceville, N.J.

3-star - Defensive Line - AJ Pauley - Mobile, Ala.

3-star - Tight End - Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, N.Y.

3-star - Edge Rusher - Stevan Thornton III - Cairo, Ga.

The National Early Signing Date for the Class of 2027 is Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026.

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