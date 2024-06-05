Alabama Football Extends Scholarship Offer to Legend's Younger Brother
The Alabama Crimson Tide football staff made news on Tuesday by extending a scholarship offer to one of the top defensive backs in the Class of 2026.
Justice Fitzpatrick is the younger brother of Alabama legend Minkah Fitzpatrick. The younger Fitzpatrick is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound corner out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He took to Twitter on Tuesday and reported the Crimson Tide football staff offered him a scholarship to follow in his brother's footsteps and join the Alabama program.
He had been offered under Nick Saban's regime but things changed after Saban's retirement. Current Alabama defensive backs coach Colin Hitschler re-offered Fitzpatrick on Tuesday putting the Crimson Tide back in the race for his college services.
The rising junior is considered a 4-star prospect, the No. 3 cornerback and the No. 34 overall player in the Class of 2026. He's reported numerous scholarship offers by way of his Twitter with Georgia, Southern California, Auburn, Ohio State and Oklahoma as the most notable.
Fitzpatrick saw his older brother star with the Crimson Tide from 2015-17. Minkah was a two-time All-American and won the Jim Thorpe Award and Chuck Bednarik Award before becoming a first round draft pick in 2018.
The Crimson Tide currently has just two commitments in the Class of 2026, but both are defensive backs. 4-star Dorian Barney is a cornerback out of Georgia while Jamarrion Gordon is a safety out of Jackson, Ala.