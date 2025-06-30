SI

Jonnu Smith Breaks Silence on Bombshell Trade to Steelers

Smith was dealt alongside Jalen Ramsey on Monday morning.

Brigid Kennedy

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith on Nov 17, 2024.
NFL tight end Jonnu Smith has issued his first formal comments on the bombshell trade sending him from the Miami Dolphins to the Pittsburgh Steelers alongside teammate Jalen Ramsey.

"God always do it in the best way," Smith wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon, alongside two black and gold heart emojis.

Although Ramsey broke the news himself with a hype video shared to social media, Smith's involvement in the deal was later confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter. In heading to Pittsburgh, the tight end will be reunited with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, whom he played for during his time on the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.

Smith, a first-time Pro Bowler in 2024, finished his only season with the Dolphins with 884 yards on 88 catches with eight touchdowns. He'll join Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward as the Steelers' options at TE, though the team reportedly has plans to use him as a slot receiver and a fullback, as well.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

