Jonnu Smith Breaks Silence on Bombshell Trade to Steelers
NFL tight end Jonnu Smith has issued his first formal comments on the bombshell trade sending him from the Miami Dolphins to the Pittsburgh Steelers alongside teammate Jalen Ramsey.
"God always do it in the best way," Smith wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon, alongside two black and gold heart emojis.
Take a peek at that below:
Although Ramsey broke the news himself with a hype video shared to social media, Smith's involvement in the deal was later confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter. In heading to Pittsburgh, the tight end will be reunited with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, whom he played for during his time on the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.
Smith, a first-time Pro Bowler in 2024, finished his only season with the Dolphins with 884 yards on 88 catches with eight touchdowns. He'll join Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward as the Steelers' options at TE, though the team reportedly has plans to use him as a slot receiver and a fullback, as well.