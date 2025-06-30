Dolphins' Super Bowl Odds Following Blockbuster Jalen Ramsey-Minkah Fitzpatrick Swap
The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers orchestrated a blockbuster deal on Monday, as Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith are heading to Pittsburgh while Minkah Fitzpatrick is headed to the Dolphins.
Fitzpatrick is returning to the team that took him 11th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Miami is also receiving some late-round draft compensation in return for Ramsey and Smith.
The move has not caused a massive shakeup in the futures market, though. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Steelers remained at +3500 to win the Super Bowl while the Dolphins aren't viewed as contenders at all.
Miami is +8000 to win the Super Bowl in the latest odds at DraftKings, sitting in a tie with teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons. Miami failed to make the playoffs during the 2024 season, the first time that it missed the postseason in the Mike McDaniel era.
For the Dolphins, this deal is actually pretty solid. Ramsey was always on his way out after not getting a new deal, and Smith wanted one as well. While both players were important pieces for the team last season, Miami is bringing back another impact player in Fitzpatrck in their place.
In the 2024 season, Fitzpatrick had one interception and 96 tackles in 17 games for Pittsburgh. Hopefully, he will be happy to be in Miami -- even without a new deal.
Ultimately, the Dolphins' outlook as a potential playoff and Super Bowl contender will come down to the health and play of Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins quarterback appeared in just 11 games last season, and Miami was 2-4 in the six that he missed.
The latest odds for the playoffs and the AFC East suggest that the Dolphins are a long shot to make a playoff impact. DraftKings has Miami set at +650 to win the AFC East and +155 to make the playoffs. The Steelers have better odds to make the playoffs (+130) in the 2025 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.