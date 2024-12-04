Alabama Football Signs 5-Star Quarterback to its Class of 2025
National Early Signing Day for College Football is on Wednesday and the Alabama Crimson Tide program is celebrating in style by announcing numerous signings on its social media throughout the morning.
5-star quarterback Keelon Russell put pen to paper and signed with the Crimson Tide, giving head coach Kalen Deboer his signal caller potentially the crown jewel of the Class of 2025. Russell was joined on Instagram Live by Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams as the quarterback signed his letter of intent.
Russell is listed at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds and is considered the No. 2 quarterback and the No. 2 overall player in the Class of 2025 by the 247Sports Composite.
The Texas product was originally committed to SMU but flipped his commitment to Alabama in the summer after getting to know DeBoer and his coaching staff.
Russell has been the starting quarterback at Duncanville High School for four seasons and is currently trying to lead his team to its third consecutive Texas 6A state championship as the Panthers defeated The Woodlands 42-20 in the third round on Friday night.
He follows fellow Alabama quarterback commits Blake Barnett and Tua Tagovailoa and Julian Sayin as winner of Elite 11 as Russell earned his way to the California quarterback competition and wowed scouts on his way to victory. Russell's performance at Elite 11 saw him skyrocket up recruiting boards. He went from a 4-star prospect to a consensus top-five player in the class thanks to his camp showing and his strong senior year.
Through 12 in 2024 games, Russell had 3,652 passing yards, 52 touchdowns and two interceptions with a 71.5% completion rare. He added 254 rushing yards and two scores on 25 carries.