Alabama in Play to Flip 2025 Running Back
Despite Kalen Deboer's first season in Tuscaloosa not producing the on field results that many may have expected, the Tide continues to roll on the recruiting trail.
This week, 247Sports' Tom Loy and Brett Greenberg made official predictions for Alabama to flip running back Jace Clarizio from Michigan State. He is rated as a 3-Star prospect, and has been committed to the Spartans since May of this year.
Clarizio is the sixth ranked player in the state of Michigan, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and is the No. 37 running back in the nation. He recently took a visit to Tuscaloosa for the Tide's home game against Mercer, and was even seen wearing Crimson Tide themed gloves for his playoff showdown with Byron Center High School this past weekend.
Standing at 6-foot, 190 lbs., Clarizio possesses great power and burst. He is able to operate in space and make defenders miss, but can also work inside for tough yardage.
As it stands now, Alabama holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation, and is still in play for some of the country's top talents. The Tide is expected to host a massive crop of visitors for its final game of the season against Auburn, and could head into early signing day already surging on the recruiting trail.