Alabama in the Mix for Top Ranked 2026 Combo Guard
Since taking over as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2019, Nate Oats has placed a heavy emphasis on recruiting top tier talent to Tuscaloosa. He landed his first top-5 recruiting class in 2022, headlined by Brandon Miller, and even secured another in 2024, finishing second in the nation.
Now, with the 2026 recruiting cycle looming, Oats and his staff are looking to once again go after premium talent.
Ikenna Alozie, the No. 1 ranked combo guard in next year's class according to 247Sports, reportedly has been in contact with the Crimson Tide more so than many other schools. He told Sam Kayser of League Ready this week that he is hearing from a wide list of schools, including Alabama as well as several other top tier programs such as Houston, Arizona, Kansas and many more.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 185 lbs., Alozie is a bit undersized compared to what Alabama has targeted in recent recruiting cycles. Looking at fellow guards from previous classes like 2024's LaBaron Philon (6-foot-4) and 2022's Rylan Griffen (6-foot-5), Alozie may be a bit of a moldbreaker for Oats.
While he lacks a bit of outright height, he makes up for it with an incredible 6-foot-6 wingspan. Alozie is a very aggressive scorer, utilizing incredible speed to easily slash to the basket and finish above the rim.
He is somewhat limited as a shooter and is an unpolished defender, but his potential is still very high for a player in just his junior year. Alozie currently holds offers from over 20 division one programs, many of which are perennial top-25 teams.
The Tide doesn't have any commitments currently in the 2026 recruiting class, but has extended offers to many of the top ranked talents from next year's cycle. If Oats' track record is any indicator for next year, Alabama is likely still in prime position for a strong finish.