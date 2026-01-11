The Alabama Forward Nate Oats Thought was 'A Real Bright Spot' in Loss to Texas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Nate Oats is tired of losing. The No. 13 Alabama men's basketball team is on a two-game skid and has only won once in its past four opportunities against high-major competition. After Saturday's 92-88 loss to unranked Texas at home pushed the Crimson Tide (11-5) to 1-2 in SEC play, Oats said he doesn't feel junior forward Taylor Bol Bowen is the problem in this stretch.

Bol Bowen had his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Eight of his rebounds were on the defensive end. Oats had previously challenged Bol Bowen to ramp up his efforts on the glass, including on Dec. 5, when he said that if the version of Bol Bowen that practiced that day appeared in every game going forward, the team would be much better for it.

"He's doing what we need him to do to win games. I love the fact that he's met the challenge," Oats said Saturday night. "He's making tough plays. He's going and getting rebounds up over the rim, showing his athleticism."

In Wednesday's loss at Vanderbilt, Bol Bowen didn't make a single shot from the field, and went 0-for-5 from three-point range. He did, however, snag seven rebounds, and he has 26 boards in his last three games. On Saturday, Bol Bowen was a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, including a buzzer-beating shot to end the first half.

"To me, when you just lose yourself in the game of what it takes to win, the other stuff will take care of itself, and it did for him tonight. So, he was a real bright spot for us. I thought he played super hard at Vanderbilt. He wasn't the issue in either of these losses," Oats said. "So, happy he got his first double-double. Would've been great to have him get it in a win."

Oats also addressed the Crimson Tide's frontcourt when speaking about Bol Bowen's night, making specific mention of the power forward spot. Hard-nosed, physical competition is a major facet of that position. Bol Bowen can shoot, but his present rebounding form has been more in line with what the coaching staff has been looking for from him in addition to his offense. He isn't set on being content with his recent rebounding performances.

"I definitely think it was a step in the right direction," Bol Bowen said of his showing Saturday against the Longhorns (10-6, 1-2 SEC). "[It's] something that I need to hold myself accountable for and hold myself to that standard."

The Crimson Tide will next face Mississippi State in a road game on Tuesday (8 p.m. CT). Alabama defeated the Bulldogs 88-84 in its last trip to Starkville's Humphrey Coliseum in January of 2025, and went on to sweep the regular season series with a home win a month later.

See Also: