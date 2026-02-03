Alabama Lands 3-Star Legacy Class of 2026 Athlete
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program received a commitment from 3-star athlete Amari Sabb, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. Sabb is the younger brother of Crimson Tide redshirt senior safety Keon Sabb.
Sabb is listed at 5-foot-9, 155 pounds out of Glassboro High School in New Jersey. He is considered the No. 21 overall athlete from the state of New Jersey. He played wide receiver, running back and cornerback for Glassboro. He hauled in 53 receptions for 916 yards and 12 touchdowns as a receiver, and took 65 carries for 823 yards and 14 touchdowns offensively, while tallying 33 tackles with three interceptions, 10 pass breakups, and one forced fumble defensively.
Sabb selected the Crimson Tide over Notre Dame, Oregon State, Nebraska, and Rutgers, and is expected to start his college career as a wide receiver at Alabama. He joins early enrollee Cederian Morgan and fellow commits Maurice Mathis Jr. and Aubrey Walker as Alabama's Class of 2026 receivers. The quartet gives the Crimson Tide 10 receivers for the 2026 season.
National Signing Date is Wednesday, Feb. 4, meaning Sabb won't have to wait too long to put pen to paper. His addition gives the Crimson Tide the No. 5 overall recruiting Class of 2026, according to On3, and the No. 6 class, according to 247 Sports.
He is the second of multiple talented brothers as his aforementioned older brother, Keon, is already playing for the Crimson Tide and his younger brother Xavier is considered a 5-star wide receiver prospect in the Class of 2027.
