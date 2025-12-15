Crimson Tide QB Commit Trent Seaborn Talks Junior Season, Alabama Decision

This fall has seen three Crimson Tide commits from the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes take home championships to close out their high school football seasons. Future freshman teammates Ezavier Crowell and Jireh Edwards each took home trophies as their senior seasons came to a close, while junior quarterback Trent Seaborn took home the third state title of his unfinished varsity career.

The talented 2027 signal caller joined "The Joe Gaither Show" on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI this week to discuss his impressive junior campaign as well as his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Seaborn, who hails from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, is no stranger to the biggest game of the high school football season. He earned his first state championship in just eighth grade when he was thrust into the starting role ahead of the 2022 AHSAA 7A State Playoffs.

In five games that fall, the then-middle school quarterback threw for over 700 yards with nine touchdowns, culminating with MVP honors in the championship game against Auburn High School.

In the four years since, he's led Thompson four straight title game appearances, winning three of them with the most recent coming on on December 3 of this year.

Seaborn spoke on his team's ability to fight adversity throughout the season and still finish on top, saying, "It was a very up and down season. It's actually funny, we won state this year, and we won state last year, but we lost to the same three teams last year in the regular season that we lost to this year."

Thompson's three losses in back to back years have come at the hands of Clay-Chalkville, Grayson and Hoover, each of which have been decided by four points or less.

The talented signal caller continued, "Going back to this year, winning that state championship, there's no better feeling. I think I can speak for all the guys on my team when I say we were happy with the outcome, but it didn't come easily. We had to go through a lot of adversity... but we came together as a team and we know that our peak is always in the playoffs."

ICYMI: It was a historic night Wednesday at Protective Stadium. The Warriors @WARRIORNATION20 clinched their 6th State Championship, Head Coach Mark Freeman @coachmarkf notched his 12th State Championship overall & Trent Seaborn @TrentSeaborn eclipsed 10,000 passing yards on… pic.twitter.com/T4XxN1s19y — Warrior Nation Network (@WNNetwork1) December 8, 2025

Seaborn, through the Warriors' 14 games this season, completed over 64 percent of his passes for 2,675 yards with 26 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He held offers from several major power four programs across not only the SEC, but the Big 12, ACC and Big Ten as well.

Despite major interest from the likes of Georgia, all the way to Arizona State, the Alabama native made his childhood dreams come true and committed to the Crimson Tide in October.

Seaborn provided some insight into both his decision and the recruiting process as a whole, saying, "Being committed to Alabama, it feels like something out of a fairy tale. I never thought that I'd be able to say I was committed to my dream school."

"I've been in this recruiting process for three or four years now. People don't realize it's very long, very in depth, there's a lot that goes into it... My relationship coach [Kalen] DeBoer, coach [Ryan] Grubb and coach [Nick] Sheridan has been really great. I think [DeBoer] has done an outstanding job so far. For him to come in and fill the shoes of Nick Saban, I think there was nobody better fit for the job."

Seaborn also dove into what he sees from the Crimson Tide offense this season, highlighting the play of Ty Simpson, as well as the creativity of Grubb and DeBoer. He said, "The offense that coach Grubb runs and the level I see Ty operating at, is really impressive. I think it's an NFL caliber offense, and people will always criticize, but I see a lot of greatness from Ty and this offense."

Seaborn's full interview can be found on the Alabama Crimson Tide on SI YouTube channel, here.

Read More from Alabama Crimson Tide on SI...