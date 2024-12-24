Alabama Lands Commitment from 4-Star Cornerback Zyan Gibson
After losing its lone commitment from the 2026 class earlier this month in defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland, the Alabama Crimson Tide landed a commitment from another incredibly talented in-state player, 4-Star cornerback Zyan Gibson.
Gibson made his decision official with a live stream on social media. The full broadcast can be seen here.
He held offers from over 15 division one programs and chose Alabama over Auburn, Tennessee and Miami. 247Sports ranks the defender as the No. 7 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 10 cornerback in the nation.
Hailing from Gadsden, Alabama, Gibson suits up for the Gadsden City Titans, and has lined up at both wide receiver and cornerback. As just a sophomore in 2023, the 5-foot-11, 177lb. defender had 17 tackles, 1.0 TFL and a fumble recovery in just seven appearances. This season, from the wideout position, Gibson caught four receptions for 97 yards and two scores in eight games.
He has shown on both offense and defense that he is a player with elite speed and quickness. While he is a bit undersized, he makes up for it with his ability to get open as a receiver and his active hands as a corner.
Gibson is a three-sport athlete, also running track and playing basketball. Per 247Sports, he ran a 10.85 second 100-meter dash as well as a 22.19 second 200-meter dash as just a sophomore.
As of now, Gibson is the Tide's lone commit for the 2026 recruiting class. In the 2025 class, Alabama was unable to sign any of the top-10 players from the state, so this could be a sign that Kalen DeBoer and his staff are looking to target in-state talent more heavily in this cycle.